15 PEOPLE KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

15 people are reported killed in an accident that occurred near Beatrice along Masvingo – Harare Road at 4pm today.
The accident involved three vehicles. A truck tried to
overtake a VW Polo and hit it from behind and encroached into the other lane
resulting a in a head –on collision with a sprinter kombi carrying 44
passengers.
National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the
accident. The VW Polo with a driver only and the truck were going towards
Harare.
The accident happened at the 53 km peg. Fourteen passengers
died on the spot, one died at Beatrice Hospital and 29 passengers were injured
while the truck driver was serious injured
Chivhu Traffic police attended the scene.
