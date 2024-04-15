15 PEOPLE KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

1 5 people are reported killed in an accident that occurred near Beatrice along Masvingo – Harare Road at 4pm today.

The accident involved three vehicles. A truck tried to overtake a VW Polo and hit it from behind and encroached into the other lane resulting a in a head –on collision with a sprinter kombi carrying 44 passengers.

National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident. The VW Polo with a driver only and the truck were going towards Harare.

The accident happened at the 53 km peg. Fourteen passengers died on the spot, one died at Beatrice Hospital and 29 passengers were injured while the truck driver was serious injured

Chivhu Traffic police attended the scene.