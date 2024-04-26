ZiG COINS EXPECTED NEXT WEEK

FEATURES of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) coins, whose circulation is expected to start next Tuesday, have been gazetted by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.
The ZiG currency was introduced by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, when he presented his first Monetary Policy
Statement on April 5.
The features are contained in Statutory Instrument 75 of
2024 cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Issue of ZiG Coins) Notice, 2024.
The coins will come in denominations of one ZiG, two ZiG
and five ZiG.
“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Finance,
Economic Development and Investment Promotion has, in terms of section 44 D (2)
of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act made the following notice specifying the
matters determined by the President,” reads the notice.
“The design of the ZiG coins shall be— (a) on the observe
side of all the ZiG coins, an impression of the Zimbabwe Bird looking to the
left, and around shall be the inscription “ZIMBABWE” with the year of
manufacture; (b) on the reverse side— (i) in the case of the one ZiG coin, an
impression of the Flame Lily and the inscription “1ZiG” to the bottom right of
the impression of the Flame Lily; (ii) in the case of the two ZiG coin, an
impression of the Great Zimbabwe Monument and the inscription “2ZiG” to the top
right of the impression of the Great Zimbabwe Monument; (iii) in the case of
the five ZiG coin an impression of the Victoria Falls and the inscription
“5ZiG” to the top right of the impression of the Victoria Falls; (c) a diameter
of— (i) in the case of the one ZiG coin, 20 millimetres with a plain edge; (ii)
in the case of the two ZiG coin, 20,09 millimetres with a fully serrated edge;
(iii) in the case of the five ZiG coin, 24,09 millimetres with an interrupted
milling edge,” he said.
The one ZiG shall consist of 92,94 percent steel and 7,06
percent nickel (Nickel plate on a steel core) and weigh 3,75g while the two ZiG
will be made up of nickel plate (25 microns on steel core, that is, 94 percent
steel and 6 percent nickel) with a standard mass of 5,3g.
The five ZiG shall consist of nickel plate (25 microns on
steel core, that is, 94 percent steel and 6 percent nickel) with a standard
mass of 7,5g. Herald
