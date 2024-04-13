BUILDING COLLAPSE : FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE

YOLANDA HODZI had a life full of promise.

At just 19, her brilliance was already shining through, having earned a perfect score of nine As in her Ordinary Level exams last year.

She was not just a gifted learner, but also a young woman brimming with purpose, who had a future full of possibilities. But in a cruel twist of fate, that light was extinguished far too soon.

Last weekend, while walking home from some extra lessons, Yolanda, who was now doing her Advanced Level, became an unintended victim of neglect.

A balcony on a dilapidated building in Harare’s central business district, at the intersection of Chinhoyi and Bank streets, crumbled, with a mountain of broken concrete burying her dreams and aspirations.

She was not the only victim of this heart-breaking tragedy. Six others were injured, but it was her story that pierced the city’s conscience, shining the spotlight on the dreadful state of some buildings in the city centre.

The building’s apparent lack of maintenance is suspected to have compromised its structural integrity.

“She didn’t have to die,” said Yolanda’s uncle, Mr Shingai Chichoni, who is the family spokesperson. She had so much academic potential,” he added, his voice thick with sorrow and burning rage.

“Yolanda was such a brilliant girl who earned nine As in her Ordinary Level exams. She had ambitious plans for her life, but she was taken away from us.”

He said he will continue to have fond memories of her infectious laughter, bright smile and unwavering determination to carve her own path.

Her family, like the others affected by the incident, is now seeking closure and justice. They long for a resolution that will bring some semblance of peace to their shattered lives.

“All we want is justice or at least an admission of guilt from the owners of the building and the City of Harare,” said Mr Chichoni.

“How can such a big city with qualified engineers not inspect buildings to ensure structural integrity? Right now, I am waiting for the biological parents, who are still in Magunje, to come so that we can follow up on this issue.”

Yolanda, the first child in a family of four, was laid to rest on Wednesday in Hodzi village, Magunje, Hurungwe.

Mr Chichoni said his family’s grief was worsened by the knowledge that this tragedy could have been prevented.

“My niece’s future was cut short due to negligence and the failure to address the deteriorating state of buildings in the city.”

Mr Percy Baureni is lucky to be alive after surviving the accident by a whisker.

Along with his wife, they narrowly escaped death when the building suddenly collapsed as they passed.

“I was at the building when it collapsed on us,” he recounted to The Sunday Mail.

“I jumped into a nearby shop, but my wife was trapped under the rubble. We later managed to lift the roof, and pulled her out.”

They were then taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, along with four others who were also injured.

“One of them had a seriously fractured leg and head injuries,” continued Mr Baureni.

“We left him in resuscitation, along with three others who had minor injuries.”

He said that while his wife was now in good health, the incident will forever remain etched in his mind.

He was devastated to learn that Yolanda died in the accident.

“It could have been anyone else,” he continued. “It was so heart-breaking, and may her family find comfort in the Lord during this difficult period.”

City of Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the building is not owned by the local authority.

“The building that collapsed is private and is not owned by the council,” he said.

Tenants at the building who spoke to The Sunday Mail on condition of anonymity said the building belongs to a man identified as Mr Muhammed Abrahim.

“The building had been leased to another private person but was owned by Mr Abrahim,” said one tenant.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“The value of the property is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

“Police are conducting investigations with the relevant authorities, including the National Social Security Authority, to establish the cause of the tragedy.”

Yolanda now rests in Hodzi village, beneath the soil that cradled her dreams.

In her absence, she becomes a beacon, urging the city to prioritise safety and ensure that every sidewalk becomes a path to a brighter future, not death. Sunday Mail