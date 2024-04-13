BUILDING COLLAPSE : FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE

YOLANDA HODZI had a life full of promise.
At just 19, her brilliance was already shining through,
having earned a perfect score of nine As in her Ordinary Level exams last year.
She was not just a gifted learner, but also a young woman brimming with purpose, who had a future full of possibilities. But in a cruel twist of fate, that light was extinguished far too soon.
Last weekend, while walking home from some extra lessons,
Yolanda, who was now doing her Advanced Level, became an unintended victim of
neglect.
A balcony on a dilapidated building in Harare’s central
business district, at the intersection of Chinhoyi and Bank streets, crumbled,
with a mountain of broken concrete burying her dreams and aspirations.
She was not the only victim of this heart-breaking tragedy. Six others were injured, but it was her story that pierced the city’s conscience, shining the spotlight on the dreadful state of some buildings in the city centre.
The building’s apparent lack of maintenance is suspected to
have compromised its structural integrity.
“She didn’t have to die,” said Yolanda’s uncle, Mr Shingai Chichoni, who is the family spokesperson. She had so much academic potential,” he added, his voice thick with sorrow and burning rage.
“Yolanda was such a brilliant girl who earned nine As in
her Ordinary Level exams. She had ambitious plans for her life, but she was
taken away from us.”
He said he will continue to have fond memories of her
infectious laughter, bright smile and unwavering determination to carve her own
path.
Her family, like the others affected by the incident, is now seeking closure and justice. They long for a resolution that will bring some semblance of peace to their shattered lives.
“All we want is justice or at least an admission of guilt
from the owners of the building and the City of Harare,” said Mr Chichoni.
“How can such a big city with qualified engineers not
inspect buildings to ensure structural integrity? Right now, I am waiting for
the biological parents, who are still in Magunje, to come so that we can follow
up on this issue.”
Yolanda, the first child in a family of four, was laid to
rest on Wednesday in Hodzi village, Magunje, Hurungwe.
Mr Chichoni said his family’s grief was worsened by the
knowledge that this tragedy could have been prevented.
“My niece’s future was cut short due to negligence and the
failure to address the deteriorating state of buildings in the city.”
Mr Percy Baureni is lucky to be alive after surviving the
accident by a whisker.
Along with his wife, they narrowly escaped death when the
building suddenly collapsed as they passed.
“I was at the building when it collapsed on us,” he
recounted to The Sunday Mail.
“I jumped into a nearby shop, but my wife was trapped under
the rubble. We later managed to lift the roof, and pulled her out.”
They were then taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,
along with four others who were also injured.
“One of them had a seriously fractured leg and head
injuries,” continued Mr Baureni.
“We left him in resuscitation, along with three others who
had minor injuries.”
He said that while his wife was now in good health, the
incident will forever remain etched in his mind.
He was devastated to learn that Yolanda died in the
accident.
“It could have been anyone else,” he continued. “It was so heart-breaking, and may her family find comfort in the Lord during this difficult period.”
City of Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the
building is not owned by the local authority.
“The building that collapsed is private and is not owned by
the council,” he said.
Tenants at the building who spoke to The Sunday Mail on
condition of anonymity said the building belongs to a man identified as Mr
Muhammed Abrahim.
“The building had been leased to another private person but
was owned by Mr Abrahim,” said one tenant.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
“The value of the property is yet to be ascertained,” he
said.
“Police are conducting investigations with the relevant
authorities, including the National Social Security Authority, to establish the
cause of the tragedy.”
Yolanda now rests in Hodzi village, beneath the soil that
cradled her dreams.
In her absence, she becomes a beacon, urging the city to
prioritise safety and ensure that every sidewalk becomes a path to a brighter
future, not death. Sunday Mail
