MORE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS COMING : GOVT

THE Government intends to consolidate some of the five independent commissions established under Chapter 12 of the Constitution in order to eliminate redundancy and streamline their operations.

The five are the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC); the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC); the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC); the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC); and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

There are concerns that all of them, with the exception of ZEC, focus on promoting and protecting human rights enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Constitution, such as the right to life, basic services, and freedoms of assembly and expression. The proposed changes, which require amendments to the Constitution, will likely be presented during the current session of the 10th Parliament. Sunday Mail