70 ARRESTED, FINED FOR LITTERING HARARE

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) last week arrested and fined more than 70 litterbugs as it seeks to make Harare litter-free.

Recently, EMA launched a prosecution awareness campaign aimed at achieving a zero-litter environment. The campaign seeks to raise public consciousness about the consequences of littering. So far EMA, has opened five dockets and issued 70 tickets, with the litter bugs paying fines of up to $30.

In an interview, EMA Harare provincial manager Mr Leon Mutungamiri emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a litter-free city.

“We cannot achieve a cleaner environment without the active participation of every citizen. It is our duty to preserve our city’s beauty and protect our ecosystems for future generations.

“Very soon we will be visiting high-density areas, but for now we are doing our awareness campaigns in areas close to the town and we hope to have a zero-litter clean city,’’ he added.

He said the environmental body will take for prosecution those who pollute the environment.

“Our agenda is to make sure that there is a zero-litter city, so last week we managed to fine at least 70 people for US$30.”

Mr Mutungamiri said the agency’s awareness campaigns are also targeting shopping centres.

“We are conducting workshops and distributing information materials in these areas, targeting both shoppers and the staff who work there. Our aim is to ensure that everyone understands the importance of keeping our city clean and the role they can play in making this happen,” he said.

He said the campaign will also include initiatives to encourage recycling, with a focus on encouraging people to separate their waste at source.

“We are encouraging people to adopt the 3 Rs – reduce, recycle, and reuse. For example, in order to keep our environment clean, we should not throw away bottles after drinking our drinks but rather keep using them and also the plastic can be recycled to produce bags and pipes,” he said.

He urged residents to practice litter separation by using the coloured bins.

“You should be able to separate waste by using bins, such as the red bin for glass, the green bin for plastics, the blue bin for cans, and the black bin for general waste,” he said. Herald