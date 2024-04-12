12 MORE MONEY CHANGERS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

TWELVE more suspected money changers have appeared in court in Bindura and Beitbridge on allegations of illegally transacting in foreign currency and the newly introduced ZiG currency.
In Bindura, a group appeared before provincial magistrate
Mr Tinanshe Ndokera facing charges of contravening the Exchange Control
Regulations SI 109/1996 which prohibit unlicensed dealing in foreign currency.
They were remanded in custody to Monday for bail hearing. Among
the accused is a popular airtime vendor who operates from a green Toyota Noah
vehicle.
Prosecutor Mr Carson Kundiona said that on Tuesday,
detectives who were on surveillance observed Samantha Chiunje (22) being
approached by several people while she was seated in the car.
Suspecting that she was dealing in foreign currency,
detectives approached her and checked her phone. She had sent an Ecocash
transaction of ZiG 13 to three different people.
After failing to produce any relevant licence that permits
her to deal in foreign currency she was arrested.
At TM supermarket, Tsitsi Tembo (33) was allegedly observed
dealing in foreign currency. The court heard that she sent two ZiG 14
transactions and one of ZiG 28 to three people.
Another accused Lloyd Khama (47) was found with 12 bank
cards and had made Ecocash transactions in ZiG.
After failing to give a satisfactory explanation on why he
had so many bank cards, he was arrested.
In Beitbridge, Alfred Muchena (41), Justice Machisane (25),
Joseph Kudakwashe Wamambo (36), Martin Chikuni (40), Phillip Parishi (31) and
Lovemore Chivada (35), who were arrested under operation “No to Illegal Forex
Dealers”, were also taken to the local magistrate’s court. They were rounded up
from several spots in the town this week.
They were not asked to plead when they appeared before
Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba who remanded them in
custody to Monday for their bail applications.
Appearing for the State, Ms Tinayeishe Matenga and Mr
Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that at the time of arrest, Muchena was found with R4
000 and US$260, Machisane R4 810 and US$316, Wamambo R2840 and US$81, Chikuni
R12 670 and US$84, Parishi R205 and US$56 and Chivada had R2 600 and US$260.
Recently, 65 suspected illegal money changers were arrested in Harare and
remanded in custody to Monday to allow the State to summon investigating
officers to court to clarify the circumstances around the arrests. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment