11 FAKE DOCTORS ARRESTED AT PARI SO FAR THIS YEAR

Eleven people have been apprehended for posing as medical staff at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

In a statement, the hospital said the suspects later handed over to the police were posing as doctors and hospital tutors.

“From January 2024 to date, 11 cases of this nature have been picked up by the same department and dealt with accordingly. Bogus Doctors, bogus tutors who extort prospective student nurses and thieves who steal from both staff members and patients are some of those criminals who have been picked up and handed over to the police,” the hospital said.

This comes after 33 offenders were picked up by the hospital’s security department in 2023.

The hospital also allayed fears that three bogus doctors who were arrested recently had not attended to any patient.

“Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has always made efforts to safeguard the public from unscrupulous people who masquerade as our employees with malicious intentions to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,” the hospital said.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is a vast institution with close to 400 doctors of all professional levels and a total staff establishment of close to 4000.

“Unscrupulous people take advantage of our vastness and complexity to carry out nefarious activities. Fortunately, our Surveillance Teams remain vigilant and have always apprehended these unruly elements who try to penetrate and abuse our systems,” the hospital said.

"Our Surveillance Teams shall continue to flush out criminals bent on abusing public trust in our institution."