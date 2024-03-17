NO DYNASTIC RULE, SAY WAR VETS

CRACKS have started to emerge in the ruling Zanu PF party over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged manoeuvre to stay in office beyond the allowed two terms, with war veterans warning that they will oppose “dynastic rule.”

The strong words used by a faction of the former liberation war that has virtually taken control of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) – an a liate of Zanu PF- are the rst indication of internal opposition to those pushing for Mnangagwa to hang on to power.

On Friday, Bulawayo police blocked the ZNLWVA from holding a meeting amid suspicions that the conveners were seen as party spoilers.

The meeting was organised by the ZNLWVA led by Andrease Mathibela.

Sources said Mathibela’s leadership is being viewed within Zanu PF circles as a resistance movement to the broader political plans by Mnangagwa and his faction.

Sources said there is a push to have Mathibela and his team removed to make life easier for Mnangagwa’s loyalists in the third term push.

After the ZNLWVA meeting was banned, Mathibela held a press conference in Bulawayo where he warned that the former liberation war fighters would block moves to have Mnangagwa in office beyond the end of his second term.

He also blasted the police for disrupting their planned meeting.

In a veiled attack on those behind Mnangagwa’s third term push, Mathibela said: “On March 16 and 17, 2013, Zimbabweans en masse voted for a new constitution following the referendum which had a turnout of 95.5% of the electorate.

“Unanimous in this constitutional resolve was the irreversibility of the land reform programme and the rationality of the presidential term limit to two five year terms.

“…Yet today, we have seen the unceremonious abandonment of the indigenisation laws, which sought to reverse years of colonial injustice and domination by protecting Zimbabwean nationals from future subtle re-colonisation practices and dispossession of our rightful heritage by new colonial masters.”

He added: “Equally, we have witnessed gross mischief by a few sloganeering misfits, who seek to test the waters by conditioning the population to accept the setting aside of our sacred constitutional provisions, thereby attempting to usher in an open ended dynastic rule for Zimbabwe. “Let them be warned.” Standard