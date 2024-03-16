CITY BOTTLE STORES FACE CLOSURE

The Government will not renew licences of all stand-alone bottle stores operating in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) when their current permits expire in June.
Only liquor stores located in supermarkets will be allowed
to operate within the CBD.
The move is in line with regulations introduced earlier
this year to fight drug and substance abuse, and curb the proliferation of
illegal alcohol outlets.
Communications and advocacy director in the Ministry of
Local Government and Public Works Mr Gabriel Masvora told The Sunday Mail that
all liquor retailing licences will expire on June 30.
“Specifically for Harare CBD, we have flagged all bottle
stores and all their licences will not be renewed,” he said.
“Together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s
licensing inspectorate, they (Liquor Licensing Board) are carrying out a joint
compliance inspection to check on all outlets that sell liquor.
“Only bottle stores in large supermarkets will be allowed
to operate in the CBD post-June 30, 2024.”
In terms of the new regulations, he said, liquor outlets
“will not enjoy automatic (licence) renewal” for the year 2024 if their
operations pose a threat to public safety.
“It is up to the businesses to ensure that they register as
stipulated by the law, and as Liquor Licensing Board (LLB), we process the
application as long as it confirms the requirements as we have outlined them to
prospective applicants,” he said.
Mushrooming alcohol retail outlets in central Harare have
been a cause for concern for the authorities.
This trend has largely been attributed to low barriers to
entry into the sector on account of low capital requirements and licensing
fees.
Growth of the informal sector, as well as lax enforcement
of liquor licensing and regulations, have also been cited as other reasons for
the proliferation of the outlets in the capital.
Under the new regulations, unveiled by the LLB late last
year, night clubs without soundproofing, air conditioning or insurance will not
be licensed to operate.
In addition, all night clubs should have illuminated fire
escape signs displayed at all times.
They are also expected to have a minimum of two water
closets for each sex and at least three urinal bowels or a three-metre-long
urinal.
Further, all bar counter tops and shelves must have a
smooth impervious finish, while adequate firefighting appliances and fire
escape facilities indicated by prominent notices should be in place. Sunday Mail
