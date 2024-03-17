BAINES SMUGGLED DRUGS SEIZED

Authorities have seized drugs that were allegedly smuggled through the country’s porous borders by one of the country’s major medical service providers Baines Radiology Group (BIG).
Highly placed sources at BIG told Standard People that the Medicines Control
Authority of Zimbabwe ( MCAZ) confiscated the drugs that were being smuggled
from neighbouring South Africa where the company’s proprietor, Kirtikumar Naik,
is based.
BIG, according to sources, now faces prosecution.
Although efforts to get an official comment from BIG
executive Phineas Mapani were fruitless at the time of going to print, MCAZ
confirmed the bust saying prosecution was already underway.
"Following a thorough investigation, MCAZ can confirm
that some unregistered medicines were confiscated in collaboration with law
enforcement agencies,” MCAZ public relations manager Davison Kaiyo said in an
emailed response.
Kaiyo said the selling of unregistered medicines is
prohibited under section 27 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (15:03).
“Selling of unregistered medicines is also in contravention
of Section 29 (1)(a) and Section 29 (1a) of the same Act,” Kaiyo said.
“All medicines allowed to be used in Zimbabwe should have
been registered as their safety, and efficacy will have been evaluated.”
He said the case has been referred for prosecution in
accordance with established legal procedures.
He said the MCAZ carries out regular enforcement activities
through its licencing and enforcement division to rid the country of
unregistered medicines.
"An example is the recent raid conducted in Caledonia,
Harare where several unlicenced shops were shut down and the medicines
confiscated,” he said.
“The Authority works with law enforcement agencies to make
sure that the medicines available to the Zimbabwe market are safe, efficacious,
and of good quality.
“We also carry out awareness campaigns to educate our
people on the need to access registered medicines only from licenced premises
and persons.”
He said the mandate of the MCAZ is to protect the public by
ensuring access to safe, effective, and good quality medicines.
“As you are aware, the Authority takes all reports of
illegal activities related to medical products very seriously and the Authority
initiated appropriate actions in response to a complaint we received.”
BIG was founded in 1951 and is in the provision of medical
diagnostic radiology services.
It is the largest radiology services and management
provider in Zimbabwe.
BIG's current medical investments incorporate Baines
Imaging Radiology, 3T MRI Centre, Baines Pathology, Oncocare Zimbabwe, Oncocare
Pharmacy, Ambulance Care & Evacuation and BainesNet. Standard
