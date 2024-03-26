MUTUMBUKA WINS FIRST ROUND

Zimbabwe’s first Education Minister at independence, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka was on Wednesday granted a condonation order which gives him 10 days to file an application for the rescission of Justice Chinamhora’s judgment.
Mutumbuka was evicted from his plush US$600 000 house in
Chisipite, Harare late last year after alleged fraudsters forged title deeds to
the home and sold it for US$45 000. His eviction was granted through a ruling
made by Justice Webster Chinamhora who later resigned amid allegations of
corruption.
The condonation was granted by consent by High Court Judge,
Justice Benjamin Chikowore after the application faced no opposition from
Advocate Method Ndlovu who appeared for Harrison Marange and his wife Dementia
Zirenga (the defendants and buyers of Mutumbuka’s house).
Mutumbuka is being represented by Tomukudza Mudzimbasekwa
of Sawyer Mkushi Legal Practitioners.
The next stage after getting the condonation order is to
file papers for the rescission of Justice Chinamhora’s judgment which process
must be done within the next 10 days.
The challenge that Mutumbuka’s lawyers might now face is
that the transcript of Justice Chinamhora’s ruling is not available including
on the electronic case platform. Masvingo Mirror
