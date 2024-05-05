DOC CHARGED WITH EVADING TAX

A 42-year-old medical doctor appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei facing charges of defrauding the State.

Prosper Chimedza was jointly charged with Lloyd Mwembe (33). The duo was remanded out of custody to July 10 on US$100 bail each.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said sometime in November 2023, Ruth Ruparaganda wanted to buy a car using a vehicle rebate scheme from the government. She was assisted by Mwembe who used Chimedza's details to buy the vehicle from Japan

Court heard that the accused persons generated a fake rebate letter through a former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officer Yvonne Musoni who was linked to Chimedza .

On January 23, 2023 the accused persons successfully cleared the vehicle from Kariba Border Post using the fraudulent rebate letter.

Due to this misrepresentation, Zimra lost US$4 175 since the accused persons evaded import duty costs. Standard