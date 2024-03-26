REV OBADIAH SIBANDA PAYS LOBOLA FOR YOUNG LOVER

DESTINY for Afrika Network leader, Rev Obadiah Musindo, on Saturday paid lobola for his 23-year-old lover.

Rev Musindo, 54, told H-Metro that he has plans for an historic wedding before end of the year with his sweetheart, Aysha Tagara.

“Yes, I paid lobola according to custom and I have plans for a massive, historic wedding before end of this year,” said Rev Musindo.

“For those who wanted to know my exact age, a wedding certificate will not lie.

“Every detail will be taken from our birth certificates. What is important to me is that we love each other and we have settled,” he said.

Rev Musindo made headlines on social media when his photographs with Aysha triggered a lot of questions about their age difference. H Metro