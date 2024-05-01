THIEVES STEAL US$40K FROM PARKED CAR

A BALLANTYNE Park man lost US$40 000 and a laptop to thieves who stole from his parked Ford Ranger.

Farai Munyawara, 34, had parked his vehicle in his yard when thieves broke in and went away with the cash and an Apple MacBook laptop valued at US$500.

He heard the car alarm go off, just few minutes from parking it, and rushed to the vehicle where he found out that someone had smashed the front passenger window.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying an Apple MacBook laptop was found dumped on the other side of the road.

“Police are investigating a theft from car case involving a large sum of money in Ballantyne Park,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro