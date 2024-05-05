CHIVAYO CAR DONATIONS RATTLE ZANU PF BIGWIGS

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s donation of 100 Aqua vehicles to the Zanu PF youth league has left some party bigwigs in discomfort amid accusations that he wanted to ‘buy his way into the top'.
Tongues were already wagging in Zanu PF over Chivayo’s
close association with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the businessman has been
overshadowing ministers at State events.
Chivayo has been dishing out cars and cash to Mnangagwa’s
loyalists thanking them for showing allegiance to Zanu PF through song, dance
and other activities deemed to have played a role in Mnangagwa’s re-election in
the disputed 2023 elections.
Sources said Chivayo’s donations were part of a wider plot
to campaign for Mnangagwa’s third term bid.
Some Zanu PF members believed to be from a faction aligned
to Mnangagwa have been popularising the slogan: “2030, vaMnangagwa vanenge
vachipo” (Mnangagwa will still be in office), igniting turmoil in the party
corridors.
On Friday, Chivayo said he had set aside US$850 000 to
acquire 100 Toyota Aqua vehicles for distribution to party youths across the
country’s 10 provinces
Chivayo said the vehicles would be distributed randomly
to Zanu PF youths who campaigned hard for Zanu PF to secure victory in the
2023 elections.
Sources in the ruling party yesterday said Chivayo was
now serving Mnangagwa’s personal interests and secretly campaigning for his
third term bid.
“He is secretly campaigning for Mnangagwa’s third term bid
while at the same time seemingly building his own power base,” a ruling party
source said.
“He is now penetrating Zanu PF party structures.
“Very soon we will get into a situation where every musician,
comedian, politician will campaign for Mnangagwa’s third term bid... who will
want to be left behind because after the youth donation, he will be targeting
the women leagues, main wing and so forth?
“With these kind of donations, even senior party members
may be tempted to call him chef sooner rather than later.”
Sources said Mnangagwa was actively funding his transactional
politics.
Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira, however,
said the party welcomed Chivayo’s donation.
“He has shown that he has utmost respect to Zanu PF and its
leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has created
billionaires in the country and is one of the beneficiaries,” he said
“We had situations where multinational companies exploited
our resources to benefit their countries whilst we remained in poverty, but
now we have empowered ourselves thanks to our President Emmerson Mnangagwa.” Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment