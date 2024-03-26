RUTO TO OPEN ZITF

KENYAN President Dr William Ruto will officially open the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair next month with 25 international exhibitors from 21 countries confirming their participation in the country’s biggest trade showcase.
This year’s ZITF, under the theme: “Innovation: The
Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade,” will run from April 23-27 at the
Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre with the trade showcase being opened
to the public on April 26 and 27. Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing
yesterday, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan
Muswere said preparations for the trade showcase were on course.
He said Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha
Mangaliso Ndlovu briefed the Cabinet on the country’s readiness to host ZITF
and the ongoing infrastructure refurbishment expected to be completed by April
20.
“The fair will be
officially opened by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr.
William Ruto. A total of 466 direct exhibitors had registered to participate as
at March 21, 2024, with 65 exhibiting for the first time,” said Dr Muswere.
At least 96 percent or 47 425 square metres out of the net
space available or 49 499 square metres have been taken up.
“Twenty-five international exhibitors from 21 countries,
namely: Belarus; the People’s Republic of China; the European Union; France;
Germany; Italy; Iran; Japan; Kenya; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia; Netherlands;
Nigeria; Romania; South Africa; South Korea; Sweden; the United Kingdom; the
United States of America and Zambia have confirmed attendance. The
international exhibits will cut across several sectors,” said Dr Muswere.
He said several high-profile meetings including the
Diplomats Forum and Africa Connect Symposium will be held on the sidelines of
the ZITF.
The main activities at the 2024 ZITF will comprise the ZITF
Welcome Cocktail; the ZITF International Business Conference on 24 April, which
will be officially opened by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga; the ZITF
Charity Golf Challenge, ZITF Diplomats Forum, Connect Africa Symposium and the
Tourism Night, which will be held on April 25.
The ZITF Diplomats Forum will be held under the theme
“Fostering Economic Partnerships through Entrepreneurship” while the theme for
the Connect Africa Symposium will be “Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to
Sustainable Progress”.
The Symposium will be officially opened by Vice President
Kembo Mohadi while the official opening ceremony and the ZNCC Business Luncheon
will be on April 26.
Dr Muswere said on the sidelines of the trade showcase,
there will be a two-day ZITF Innovators Forum for young innovators and
entrepreneurs in Africa, as well as a five-day Scholastic Expo.
“The five-day ZITF Scholastica Expo 2024 event will focus
on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership for students in the country. As
part of capacity building, the ZITF Company will offer value-added services to
both exhibitors and visitors as well as exhibition training to exhibitors for
the best possible return on investment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said significant preparations have
been made ahead of the 44th Independence Day celebrations and the Children’s
Party including fixing roads that lead to the venue.
Government adopted a rotational hosting of Independence Day
with Murambina in Manicaland playing host to this year’s Uhuru celebrations.
Dr Muswere said public institutions as well as youth and
women-led organisations are expected to use the Independence Day celebrations
to exhibit their products.
“A business exhibition programme for all local authorities,
youths, women, ministries, departments and agencies, small businesses, local
and from outside the province, will be running along the 2024 Independence
anniversary celebrations. The platform will accord the exhibitors the
opportunity to showcase their achievements in business, covering the period
since the attainment of independence in 1980,” he said.
The minister said the country has also made significant
inroads towards hosting the 44th Sadc Heads of State Summit on August 17 at the
New Parliament Building in the New City at Mt. Hampden.
The country will host a Sadc Industrialisation Week before
the summit.
Dr Muswere said VP Chiwenga is coordinating the hosting of
the Summit with an inter-ministerial committee having been established to
guarantee a seamless hosting of the event.
He said access roads are being rehabilitated while
Government has put in place measures to provide accommodation for all guests
and participants.
Dr Muswere said
Government through the relevant ministry coordinated the provision of
infrastructure to meet Sadc information communication technology requirements
and facilitate a seamless flow of meetings and sessions during the Summit.
