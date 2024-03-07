MUTSVANGWA FACES CHALLENGE AT WAR VETS CONGRESS

PREPARATIONS for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) congress to elect new national executive members are now at an advanced stage, a senior official has said.
Speaking on the side-lines of the War Veterans League
national executive meeting in Harare yesterday, ZNLWVA spokesperson Cde Douglas
Mahiya said all positions will be contested.
“We have the national executive meeting today (yesterday)
which will discuss a number of issues such as elective congress, the welfare of
war veterans, land issues, and school fees for children of war veterans,” said
Cde Mahiya.
He said the congress will be held in accordance with the
dictates of the constitution of the association.
“We want to make sure the elections are held peacefully in
accordance with the constitution. As the current spokesperson of the
association, I will relinquish my position at the congress to make room for
others to take over. We are putting much effort to ensure the elections are
held this year. It’s going to happen. We are at an advanced stage to hold the
congress,” said Cde Mahiya.
The last congress was held in 2013 in Masvingo where
current chairman Cde Chris Mutsvangwa was elected.
On welfare, the War Veterans wing is appealing to the
Government to establish health clinics for war veterans across the country.
Cde Mahiya said the war veterans wing is initiating a
health programme to ensure the ex-combatants receive medication in their
respective areas.
“We are seeking Government intervention to establish fully
equipped health facilities for war veterans across the country,” he said.
Cde Mahiya also called for the need to safeguard land that
was allocated to war veterans that is now under threat.
“There has been increased repossession of land that belongs
to war veterans across the country, this must stop”. Herald
