MURDER FOR HIRE FOILED IN HEADLANDS

PROMINENT Headlands businessman, John Madondo, who operates shops at Eagle Nest area, is embroiled in an attempted murder for rituals storm after he allegedly hired a villager to kill a person and bring to him the head.

This emerged during the trail of Tatenda Mudziwedare (20) of Village 5B, Sherenje, who pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to murder a seven-year-old Grade One learner on the alleged instruction of Madondo.

Madondo is reported to be in South Africa and was communicating with Mudziwedare over the phone, giving him instructions.

Mudziwedare, who was not represented, appeared before Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, and pleaded guilty to violating Section 187 as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which criminalises attempts to kill a person.

The charge sheet reads: “Tatenda Mudziwedare is charged with the crime of attempted murder as defined in Section 187, as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23 in that on February 28, 2024, and at Sherenje Business Centre, Headlands, he (Tatenda Mudziwedare) attempted to cause the death of Alvin Kambadza by squeezing his neck with both hands after having been instructed by a businessman, John Madondo, to bring a human head for rituals.”

Mr Mapfumo convicted Mudziwedare of the offence and was expected to sentence him yesterday (Thursday).

Prosecuting, Mr Tawanda Munjanja, said Mudziwedare tried to kill the boy by strangling his neck, and only aborted the mission after spotting some villagers approaching.

“The complainant is a Grade One learner. On February 28, 2024 and at around 7am, Mudziwedare was at Sherenje Business Centre when he saw the complainant and other learners going to Sherenje Primary School.

“Mudziwedare chased the learners and managed to grab the complainant. He squeezed the complainant on the neck using both hands. The accused person saw some local villagers at a distance and let go of the complainant. The matter came to light when the complainant reported what happened to his mother,” said Mr Munjanja. Manica Post