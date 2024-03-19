skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday 19 March 2024
MUKANYA REJECTS CHIVAYO’S OFFER
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NO DYNASTIC RULE, SAY WAR VETS
CRACKS have started to emerge in the ruling Zanu PF party over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged manoeuvre to stay in office beyond the...
TAKE OFF YOUR UNIFORM : MAGISTRATE ORDERS ADULTERY COP
A police officer facing accusations of ruining a marriage suffered a further embarrassing moment when she was ordered by the magistrate to l...
HUSBAND AND WIFE NABBED WITH FIVE TONNES OF COPPER CABLES
A collaborative effort between Bulawayo residents and the police resulted in the successful dismantlement of a notorious syndicate believed ...
DIASPORA SISTERS IN COURT BATTLE OVER US$120K UNI FEES
Two Zimbabwean sisters in the Diaspora are embroiled in a nasty legal fight over fees the elder sibling paid for the son of her younger sist...
LEAVE MY DAD ALONE : MADZIBABA'S DAUGHTER
MADZIBABA Ishmael’s daughter Lisa has defended her father’s actions to establish a cult in Nyabira and dismissed claims that a lot of women,...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment