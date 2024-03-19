SMALL HOUSE SMASHED WITH MACHETE

A WOMAN is battling for her life after she was brutally attacked by her lover’s wife who used a machete in the sickening assault.
Delia Mukonyora, 38, was not asked to plead when she
appeared before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.
She was remanded in court to Thursday for bail
considerations.
The court heard that on Saturday, Mukonyora, of Gutsai
Village, Domboshava, under Chief Chinamhora, approached Ellen Malungisa, who
stays in the same village, accusing her of snatching her husband.
She allegedly attacked her with a machete all over her
body.
Mukonyora was later restrained by witnesses, who effected a
citizen arrest on her as Malungisa was bleeding profusely from her head and
arms.
She is currently battling for her life at Parirenyatwa
Hospital.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old security guard has been dragged to
court after he mistakenly shot a co-passenger in a truck on their way home.
Milan Marangwanda is being charged with attempted murder.
The court heard that on March 4, Marangwanda was seated in
a truck, together with the complainant, when he was handed a .22 Pietro Beretta pistol.
Marangwanda accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot the
complainant once on the left leg above the knee.
Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro
