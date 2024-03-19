SMALL HOUSE SMASHED WITH MACHETE

A WOMAN is battling for her life after she was brutally attacked by her lover’s wife who used a machete in the sickening assault.

Delia Mukonyora, 38, was not asked to plead when she appeared before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

She was remanded in court to Thursday for bail considerations.

The court heard that on Saturday, Mukonyora, of Gutsai Village, Domboshava, under Chief Chinamhora, approached Ellen Malungisa, who stays in the same village, accusing her of snatching her husband.

She allegedly attacked her with a machete all over her body.

Mukonyora was later restrained by witnesses, who effected a citizen arrest on her as Malungisa was bleeding profusely from her head and arms.

She is currently battling for her life at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old security guard has been dragged to court after he mistakenly shot a co-passenger in a truck on their way home.

Milan Marangwanda is being charged with attempted murder.

The court heard that on March 4, Marangwanda was seated in a truck, together with the complainant, when he was handed a .22 Pietro Beretta pistol.

Marangwanda accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot the complainant once on the left leg above the knee.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro