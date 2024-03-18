LAND GRAB : ZANU PF DISTRICT CHAIRMAN ARRESTED

Zanu-PF chairman for Chiundura District who is also a freedom fighter, Gideon Muputa (77) has been arrested for grabbing and parceling out State land to party supporters.

Muputa was arrested together with Lovemore Hungwe (64) who is also a freedom fighter.

The two appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Beaulity Dube today facing allegations of contravening Section 63 of the Land Commission Act Chapter 20:29. They were remanded out of custody to April 14, 2024.

The State represented by Gweru District Lands Officer Nyasha Nyamakaru said during the period stretching from 2011 to January 17, 2024, war veterans grabbed Umhali Farm in Chiundura and subdivided it into 5 hectare pieces of land which they illegally allocated to Zanu-PF supporters.

They contravened the Lands Commission Act which says it is a criminal offence to allocate, distribute, transfer, apportion, assign, subdivide, sell, dispose of, donate or otherwise alienate any piece of land without the written authority or consent from the State.

Christine Shonhiwa prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror