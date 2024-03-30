JOBURG ZIM PASSPORT CENTRE READY

THE e-passport centre in Johannesburg is now complete and
will start offering services to Zimbabweans in South Africa next month, as the
Government continues to push through its plan to make civic documents readily
available and easy to access.
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David
Hamadziripi, told The Sunday Mail that the Johannesburg centre is now training
staff before commencing services.
“The e-passport processing centre in Johannesburg is complete and ready to
operate. What remains is the training of our staff, which we are currently
working on,” he said.
“Once our staff is trained, we will be in a position to
deliver this much-awaited and anticipated service. We will announce at the
appropriate time.”
Added Amb Hamadziripi: “The centre has the technical
capacity to process 18 passports at one go.
“Expected turnaround time with one client is expected to be
less than 10 minutes. We are capable of clearing at least 360 people in a day.”
In an interview last week, Registrar-General Mr Henry
Machiri said final touches are being made at the centre in Johannesburg.
“We are working on the final stages of the centre,” he
said.
“We do not have a date as yet. However, the month of April
might not be convenient for launching the centre, but as soon as we get the
dates, you will be advised. Locally, we are still going ahead with
decentralisation of e-passports in Zimbabwe and we are now working on setting
up another centre in Gokwe South.”
In a statement last week, the Zimbabwe consulate in
Johannesburg said preparations for the launch were at an advanced stage.
“The consulate wishes to inform Zimbabwean nationals in
South Africa that it has not yet rolled out the e-passport system. It, however,
confirms that preparations for the launch of the passport centre and e-passport
processing system in Johannesburg are at an advanced stage and the programme
will be rolled out soon,” the statement said in part.
“The consulate is in the process of finalising logistical
arrangements in preparation for the official launch of the programme.”
Presenting the 2024 National Budget, Finance, Economic
Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said funds
had been set aside to upgrade the country’s embassies across the world.
“Government will continue to upgrade and construct the
country’s chanceries and embassies in key areas that promote engagement and
re-engagement. Efforts will also be made to collaborate with the private sector
through private-public partnerships in this programme,” he said.
At least 14 passport offices have been set up countrywide,
with more than 100 000 travelling documents having been issued since the
introduction of e-passports in January 2022.
E- passports are now being processed at the Harare passport
registry and provincial and district offices in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru,
Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murewa, Zvishavane,
Chinhoyi and Guruve. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment