CHIUNDURA MOYO LAUDS FIRST LADY



Veteran actor Aaron Chiundura Moyo has paid glowing tribute to the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa during the funeral wake of veteran actress Stella January (55), who succumbed to cancer on Wednesday.

“She is not just a First Lady, but an artiste in the real sense. She is the one who came up with the ‘Rujeko’ concept. I had never worked with Stella January. I started working with her on the play ‘Rujeko’ after Amai had selected her, having seen her works. How did I visit State House and work with the First Lady? Her office phoned me and I was shocked when I was told the First Lady wanted to talk to me. When I got there, I was given a warm welcome naAmai. I have never seen a mother who is so humble like the First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa. I was shocked when she spoke about my radio productions and some of the actors, and she told me she wanted a play on girls,” he said.

“During that time, as men, we were rushing for young girls and not letting them to mature and our mother said those are the issues we wanted to correct. She told me how she wanted the play crafted. I asked if it was to be political, but she said she stood for all the people and she would reject the play outright if it contained a single line on politics. As we worked, she started also contributing on the cast and she mentioned Stella, among other actors and actresses, a sign that she follows and values our work as artistes. I thank the January family because your daughter was able to work with us. She has made the First Lady visit this place today. She was a true heroine. Artistes must use the opportunities they get fully. Our mother loves us and I say thank you for coming here because this death has opened a new chapter. We want art to be seen as great work. Let us not take drugs like mutoriro and mbanje when doing our work. Amai izvozvo zvemutoriro havazvidi,” he said.

The mother of the nation spoke about her first encounter with local actors and actresses.





“I invited them to my office and told them that there was a film we intended to produce to train girls. They asked how this was to be done and I told them to sit down and plan and say why are you important as a girl? Do you know who you are in life and for the country to be populated as it is? Do you know where you should stand? When you go to school, what are you supposed to do? You must focus on one thing in school, which are your books. We know the name you were given at birth, but we want you to find another name which accompanies the one you were given by your parents. You will be a doctor, pilot, teacher or anything which will become your other name. This is where we started to come up with that film. They worked hard and there are many others who are here who took part in the project. Stella took a role which she played. We have lost a great talent. She was talented. All the things that she was doing were relatable in real life. She gave her all,” she said. Sunday Mail