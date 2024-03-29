COP BEDS FRIEND'S WIFE, WRECKS 10-YEAR MARRIAGE

IN a classic case of betrayal and biting the hand that feeds you, a Rusape cop allegedly cheated with his best friend’s wife and ended up wrecking their 10-year-old marriage.
The man at the receiving end — Isaac Hwangu — also gave the
home wrecker — Godfrey Mazhangu — a piece of land to farm for free.
Little did he know that he was drawing the devil closer to
his garden, which he now regrets.
The relationship between Hwangu’s wife and Mazhangu, who is
employed as a police officer, allegedly started in 2021.
An unsuspecting Hwangu was shocked when he stumbled on the
lovebirds’ steamy love messages in his wife’s mobile phone.
Mazhangu was last week dragged to Chief Makoni’s community
court, accused of wrecking his friend’s marriage.
Mazhangu defaulted the hearing despite being served with
the summons to appear before the community court.
He allegedly told Chief Makoni’s messenger of court that he
had settled the matter with Hwangu after paying him US$600 for going between
the sheets with his wife.
A distraught Hwangu said he spent most of his time in
Bulawayo where he is employed, and his erstwhile friend, Mazhangu would take
advantage of his absence to bed his wife.
The wife’s name was not mentioned in court.
Hwangu said he was tipped by alert neighbours of the two’s
suspicious moves, but failed to trap them for three years.
“Mazhangu and his colleagues used to man a roadblock along
Harare–Mutare Highway, close to my father’s farm. This is when we became
friends. I later gave him a big piece of land to farm for free since I
considered him a friend.
“As time ticked, people informed me that they were spotting
my wife and Mazhangu being cosy in town during my absence. I tried to trap
them, but failed to catch them as most of the time I was in Bulawayo.
“One day my wife gave me her mobile phone so that I could
update it. As I was doing so, some deleted WhatsApp messages were automatically
retrieved.
“In one of the messages, Mazhangu was telling my wife not
to bring a wrapping cloth to their love nest. I confronted my wife, and she
admitted dating Mazhangu since March 2021. I informed her relatives and she
also admitted cheating on me before them. They took her to their rural home in
Zvishavane together with our three children,” he said.
He said Mazhangu did not deny dating his wife, and instead
begged for forgiveness.
“He agreed to pay me damages of US$600, but only paid
US$400. He is now becoming evasive. I now want him to compensate me with six
beasts for wrecking my marriage of 10 years,” said Hwangu.
Chief Makoni’s community court found Mazhangu guilty of
adultery, and ordered him to pay Hwangu two beasts in addition to the US$600
they had agreed outside the court.
“The two parties had an out of court settlement, but it
appears Mazhangu is now reneging on his promise, prompting Hwangu to approach
this court. Mazhangu is ordered to pay up the remaining US$200 and two beasts
to Hwangu. He is also supposed to pay US$130 as cost of the lawsuit,” ruled
Chief Makoni. Manica Post
