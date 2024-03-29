COP BEDS FRIEND'S WIFE, WRECKS 10-YEAR MARRIAGE



IN a classic case of betrayal and biting the hand that feeds you, a Rusape cop allegedly cheated with his best friend’s wife and ended up wrecking their 10-year-old marriage.

The man at the receiving end — Isaac Hwangu — also gave the home wrecker — Godfrey Mazhangu — a piece of land to farm for free.

Little did he know that he was drawing the devil closer to his garden, which he now regrets.

The relationship between Hwangu’s wife and Mazhangu, who is employed as a police officer, allegedly started in 2021.

An unsuspecting Hwangu was shocked when he stumbled on the lovebirds’ steamy love messages in his wife’s mobile phone.

Mazhangu was last week dragged to Chief Makoni’s community court, accused of wrecking his friend’s marriage.

Mazhangu defaulted the hearing despite being served with the summons to appear before the community court.

He allegedly told Chief Makoni’s messenger of court that he had settled the matter with Hwangu after paying him US$600 for going between the sheets with his wife.

A distraught Hwangu said he spent most of his time in Bulawayo where he is employed, and his erstwhile friend, Mazhangu would take advantage of his absence to bed his wife.

The wife’s name was not mentioned in court.

Hwangu said he was tipped by alert neighbours of the two’s suspicious moves, but failed to trap them for three years.

“Mazhangu and his colleagues used to man a roadblock along Harare–Mutare Highway, close to my father’s farm. This is when we became friends. I later gave him a big piece of land to farm for free since I considered him a friend.

“As time ticked, people informed me that they were spotting my wife and Mazhangu being cosy in town during my absence. I tried to trap them, but failed to catch them as most of the time I was in Bulawayo.

“One day my wife gave me her mobile phone so that I could update it. As I was doing so, some deleted WhatsApp messages were automatically retrieved.

“In one of the messages, Mazhangu was telling my wife not to bring a wrapping cloth to their love nest. I confronted my wife, and she admitted dating Mazhangu since March 2021. I informed her relatives and she also admitted cheating on me before them. They took her to their rural home in Zvishavane together with our three children,” he said.

He said Mazhangu did not deny dating his wife, and instead begged for forgiveness.

“He agreed to pay me damages of US$600, but only paid US$400. He is now becoming evasive. I now want him to compensate me with six beasts for wrecking my marriage of 10 years,” said Hwangu.

Chief Makoni’s community court found Mazhangu guilty of adultery, and ordered him to pay Hwangu two beasts in addition to the US$600 they had agreed outside the court.

“The two parties had an out of court settlement, but it appears Mazhangu is now reneging on his promise, prompting Hwangu to approach this court. Mazhangu is ordered to pay up the remaining US$200 and two beasts to Hwangu. He is also supposed to pay US$130 as cost of the lawsuit,” ruled Chief Makoni. Manica Post