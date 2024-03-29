MOTHER BURNS CHILD'S PRIVATES

A LIVID Chipinge woman did the unthinkable when she torched her four-year-old daughter’s private parts, accusing her of indulging in a sexual act with their neighbour’s son (seven).

The angry woman, Agnes Matimai (27), pulled a burning piece of wood from the fire and pressed it against the little girl’s privates, inflicting severe burns and emotional trauma on her in the process.

The despicable incident sparked outrage in the community, with irate residents baying for Matimai’s blood, before handing her over to the police.

The community described the incident as a “shocking and unthinkable act of brutality”.

Matimai was recently hauled before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Noel Mupeiwa, who convicted her of ill-treating the child and sentenced her to 24 months in jail.

Mr Mupeiwa, however, suspended 12 months of the sentence on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The other 12 months were also suspended on condition that she performs 480 hours of community service at Kopera Primary School.

Mr Themba Dhliwayo prosecuted.

He said on March 6, 2024, at around 7pm, Matimai summoned the victim and accused her of having a sexual relationship with their neighbour’s son.

“She became furious after the child did not answer her, and burnt her private parts using a burning piece of firewood that she had pulled from the fire. The child sustained some burns on her private parts, and on observing that, Matimai’s husband reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest,” he said.

In sentencing her, Mr Mupeiwa said the pain inflicted on the innocent girl left physical and emotional scars that will be difficult to heal, even with time.

“Yes, your actions were fuelled by rage, but that did not give you the authority to ill-treat your child in that manner. Thankfully, your husband did not remain silent because he swiftly reported the incident to the police, who wasted no time in apprehending you. Otherwise, you could have ended up killing that child — who sorely depends on you.

“However, the wheels of justice will not remain quiet. You will be made an example to anyone who dares ill-treat their children,” he said.

Mr Mupeiwa said the woman deserved an effective jail sentence as she had betrayed her child’s trust and inflicted emotional and physical scars on her.

He, however, noted that Matimai was a first offender with no previous convictions, and made her atone for her transgressions through performing 480 hours of community service.

In mitigation, Matimai showed contrition and begged the court for forgiveness.

She admitted acting out of rage, having foolishly reasoned that the complainant was intimate with their neighbour’s son.

“I ask for forgiveness. May the court forgive me. I did not intend to hurt her.

I acted out of anger and have already learnt my lesson. The community administered instant justice on me as they did not take my actions lightly.

They jeered and assaulted me before the arrival of the police. I beg that the court imposes a fine or community service for my transgressions because no one will take care of my children if I am send to prison,” she pleaded.

Residents who spoke to The Manica Post condemned what Matimai did, describing it as both unthinkable and unforgivable.

Chipo Mutimba said: “An angry mob buoyed by shock, outrage and sense of protectiveness attacked her as she has a bad record of being an abusive mother.”

Another resident, Joseph Kopera said the angry mob administered instant justice on Matimai as it was unthinkable for a mother to hurt her own child in such a way.

“I don’t think she will ever repeat it, given the manner the community dealt with her. It was inhumane for her as a mother to treat a little girl in the manner she did. Such an act can only be perpetrated by an evil person. No sane mother can ever do that to her own child. We are glad that the court gave her an appropriate sentence. She has leant a life lesson,” he said. Manica Post