CHAOS AT PRO -CHAMISA MEETING

CHAOS reigned supreme at a meeting organised by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) pro-Mr Nelson Chamisa faction, with members becoming rowdy and protesting against the imposition of a provincial youth leader by some disgraced opposition leaders in Manicaland.
The youth wing of the pro-Mr Chamisa faction had gathered
at the party’s Darlington suburb offices last Saturday to elect representatives
of the Mutare cluster.
However, all hell broke loose when Mr Itai Masaka, the
Mutare urban cluster coordinator, threatened to impose Mutare City Council
councillor, Councillor James Mugorosa as the youth leader.
This prompted agitated youths to forcibly grab the
microphone from Mr Masaka, hurling unprintable words at him and Mr Claudius
Nengomasha.
The faction’s provincial chief security officer, Mr Jack
Roberts tried in vain to calm the youths.
All is not well in the CCC faction as squabbles have become
the order of the day at all levels.
Confusion recently rocked the faction recently when CCC
national organising secretary, Mr Amos Chibaya dismissed reports that Mr
Chamisa’s followers were mobilising for a new political outfit.
He told the media that a meeting held in Mutare recently
was not an inaugural mobilisation programme, amid claims by some of Mr
Chamisa’s loyalists that they were excluded from the meeting.
Mr Chibaya said he organised the Mutare caucus on behalf of
CCC despite the former party deputy national spokesperson, Mr Gift Siziba
saying the meeting was meant to facilitate the establishment of a new political
party.
Messrs Chibaya and Siziba addressed party supporters in
Mutare during the meeting that was attended by Messrs Regai Tsunga and David
Chimhini as well as Chikanga legislator, Mrs Lynette Karenyi-Kore. Manica Post
