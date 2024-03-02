CHAMISA DISOWNS BLUE MOVEMENT

OPPOSITION politician Nelson Chamisa has distanced himself from any political party following his resignation as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader in January.
Chamisa was responding to a High Court application filed by
self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu on behalf of
the party seeking a court order to compel alleged Chamisa allies to vacate CCC
Bulawayo offices.
Tshabangu claims that Chamisa sent his proxies to paint CCC
Bulawayo offices blue, following speculation that the former CCC leader was
forming another political party with blue as its main colour.
In his founding affidavit, Tshabangu said: “They, indeed,
confirmed that a group of unknown people of about 25 to 30 people comprising
both male and females had besieged applicant’s Bulawayo provincial offices
situated at Number 41 Fort Street, Between 2nd and 3rd Avenue in Bulawayo
claiming to have been sent by and furthering the interests of the respondent
(Chamisa), forcibly took occupation, control and possession of the applicant’s
offices.”
But Chamisa said the application was frivolous.
“I am presently not with any movement, grouping or
political party,” Chamisa said.
“I did not direct, require, or encourage anyone to take
over the premises which are referred to by the deponent to the founding
affidavit as attributed to me. I resigned as the leader of the applicant and
since that resignation, have not physically been to Bulawayo.
“I completely have nothing to do with the applicant If
there is anyone in occupation the deponent to the founding affidavit knows who
they are and that it’s not me. The applicant must sue those people if ever they
exist, instead of harassing me.”
Chamisa accused Tshabangu of using the courts to gain
relevance.
“My image and name have been appropriated by many people
who have no connection to me,” he said.
“In fact, the irony of the application is that since I
resigned as the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, the applicant and
the deponent to the founding affidavit have continued to use my face on their
preferred logo. I wish to reiterate that I have no special association with any
colour, any political organisation or any movement.”
Chamisa’s response came at a time his followers are
anticipating the launch of a new opposition political party, whose colours will
be blue. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment