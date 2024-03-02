ZIMSTAT ABANDONS US$3M HQ

A US$3 million Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) mansion has been abandoned in Harare, which led to vandals causing damage worth over US$ US$600 000, according to an investigation by Truth Diggers.
It is the latest of several mismanagement claims at the tax
payer funded statistical agency, which courted public attention after the
suspension of director general, Taguma Mahonde last year.
An official said Zimstat acquired the property, which is
located in Eastlea, Harare, to set up its head office. A source said up to US$3
million was involved.
The executive said some officials were not aware of the
property until news of its destruction emerged recently.
“I didn't know anything about that property until we were
told we have a property in Eastlea that was vandalised,” the official said.
“However, the person who may know all the details is our
director of administration and the acting director general,” the official added.
Tapiwa Zimbveka, the director for admin-istration at
Zimstat said the case was still under investigation. As such, he could not give
full details.
“Unfortunately, the matter is under investigation, and we
cannot comment lest we jeopardise the process. “Zimstat will only be in
position to comment when the investigation has been concluded,” Zimbveka said.
"It is office space, Zimstat HQ,” he added.
But sources close to the developments were worried that the
rot at Zimstat mirrored problems in government agencies.
“The incident happened in the Eastlea area where Zimstat
recently suffered a loss of property worth US$600 000 due to vandalism,” a
source said.
“The building had been left unattended for a significant
period of time without any security measures in place. Specific reasons for not
having security are known only to the institution. This lack of oversight and
responsibility is concerning and reflects poorly on management within the
government. Leaving such a valuable asset unguarded is not only a waste of
taxpayer money, but it also puts the property at risk of theft or damage,” said
the source, who noted that the property may have been intentionally abandoned
to pave way for looting.
The source said assets destroyed or vandalised at the
property included tubs, electric motors, doors, electricity equipment, plumbing
equipment, windows and chambers estimated at over US$ US$600 000.
“There were suspicions that the building was purposely left
unguarded to allow thieves to carry out their activities. Zimstat has both a
risk manager and a director for administration and finance that are qualified
to ensure the provision of security guards and prevent such incidents of
vandalism.
“This incident at Zimstat is just one manifestation of a
larger problem within the Zimbabwe government. If such negligence and clueless
management continue to prevail in critical positions, the financial losses are
likely to continue, potentially hampering the country's economic growth and
development,” the source added.
In October last year Mahonde was suspended after anti-graft
investigators combed through the agency’s documents following a swell of
allegations.
Mahonde and another executive whose employment status was
queried in a report lodged with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)
slipped into investigators’ radar after whistleblowers claimed top range
vehicles had been abused by “untouchable” bigwigs for personal gain.
Whistle blowers also claimed there were dodgy transactions
taking place over school fees allowances by some of the agency’s top officials,
one of whom admitted wrong doing when approached by the Independent.
The eight-page paper submitted late 2022 prompted Zacc to
probe the agency.
The report also claimed that a top Zimstat executive
misappropriated funds donated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to help the
agency bolster its vehicle fleet by an additional eight cars.
It also claimed that the looted funds were also supposed to
be deployed towards purchasing 150 motor bikes for the agency.
The report also claimed that a few years ago, Zimstat
purchased airtime for tablets that was more than the value of the gadgets,
which looters then parcelled out to their cronies for sale on the black market.
“The DG is abusing the name and reputation of the Office of
the President and the party (Zanu PF) for his personal benefit,” the whistle
blowers claimed in the reportwhich they submitted to Zacc, along with evidence.
“He is ever boasting that he is highly connected and
untouchable. He is abusing agency vehicles, fuel and travel and subsistence
allowances. Currently, he is in possession of five agency vehicles, two
personal drivers for his private use, which is outside the provisions of good
corporate governance practices as a good corporate citizen.” Zimbabwe
Independent
0 comments:
Post a Comment