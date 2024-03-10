skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday 10 March 2024
BY ELECTION RESULTS : ZANU PF GRABS 2
Sunday, March 10, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHAMISA VS TSHABANGU : JUDGEMENT RESERVED
The Bulawayo High Court has reserved judgement in a case involving the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Sengezo Tshabangu posing as i...
CULT DEATH : WHAT HAPPENED TO PROF
THE tears of a woman, who is battling to establish how her daughter died and was later hurriedly buried at a plot owned by Madzibaba Ishmael...
MUTUMBUKA HOUSE : THE FATAL MISTAKE
The suspects who forged the title deed to Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 Chispite home in Harare made a fatal mistake by not realising that ...
CONSULT ZIM ON GALLOPING INFLATION : OBASANJO
MADZIBABA'S CULT OF HORRORS
THE cult which self-proclaimed prophet, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongera, created at his plot in Nyabira has come under the spotlight amid rep...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment