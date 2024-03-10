ACQUITTED ARMY CAPTAIN FIGHTS TO GET JOB BACK

A former army captain has appealed to the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander General Anselem Sanyatwe to intervene in his case where he is seeking reinstatement following his wrongful arrest.
The ex-army captain Solomon Ndlovu’s contract expired when
he was serving jail time following his wrongful arrest and conviction.
Ndlovu was arrested in 2017 after a businessman and Zanu PF
activist Osfael Mazibuko and his manager Denis Ndlovu accused him of stealing
their Toyota Hilux vehicle.
He was convicted by then Beitbridge regional magistrate
Mark Dzira in January 2018.
Dzira sentenced him to six years in jail, with two months
suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.
He appealed against both sentence and conviction at the
High Court and was acquitted after serving one year and eight months at Khami
Maximum Security Prison in Bulawayo.
Ndlovu told Sunday Southern Eye that his efforts to get the
army to reinstate him position have been in vain.
“When I got acquitted I approached the army for
reinstatement,” he said.
“It was communicated to me in 2021 through a radio signal
that I had been reinstated.
“I was told to work from home in the AGS pool.
“But while at home my salary was stopped without notice, no communication was made to
me and since then I am not receiving any pay.”
Ndlovu said he had been referred from one office to the
next without reinstatement since then.
“When I asked what I was supposed to do they advised me to
go for vetting and they said I must fill
in the renewal of the contract papers.
“I filled the papers. While processing them, one colonel
now in Botswana said I had delayed and he charged me.
“My money was frozen and up to now I am not getting
paid."
Ndlovu said he had no joy and accused ZNA authorities of
making false promises to him.
"At some point they told me that I was overtaken by
the run out date of contract renewal in which they said I had delayed renewing
it,” he said.
"I had filled and left forms with the commander Harare
district, who said I had delayed submitting them and it would be difficult for
him to explain that to the commander.
“He told me I must instead fill retirement papers, which I
am against because I have not yet reached retirement age.
“I asked why they can't reinstate me, promote me according
to the procedures and from there I can retire."
Ndlovu appealed to Sanyatwe to intervene to ensure his
reinstatement.
" I know him as a straightforward commander, that Is
why I am asking him to assist. I am ready to retire only if proper procedures
are followed," he said.
The ZNA and Sanyatwe are yet to respond to his appeal.
Meanwhile, Ndlovu is suing Mazibuko for causing his arrest
and imprisonment on false car theft charges.
He is demanding the sum of US$102 800 damages and loss of
78 head of cattle and tractors.
In his lawsuit, Ndlovu cited Mazibuko and his manager Denis
as respondents. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment