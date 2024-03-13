13 ZIMBAS KILLED IN SA BUS CRASH



THIRTEEN Zimbabweans were killed while 26 others were injured when a Simplex Bus Company coach they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in the Western Cape, South Africa.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and indications are that the bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town.

According to South African media reports, the accident occurred some 130 kilometres before the passengers could reach their destination.

The driver died on the spot after he reportedly tried to jump out of the bus.

“Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention. The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives,” reported the SA Trucker last night.

“The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.”

Zimbabwe’s Consular General in Cape Town, Ms Esther Mudambo confirmed the accident, saying more details will be available in due course.

The injured have since been ferried to Noodsentrum Hospital in the Western Cape.

The area’s Provincial Minister of Mobility, Mr Ricardo Mackenzie, extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the 11 people who died in two separate road crashes in our province yesterday,” he told SABC News.

“I wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. I also want to thank the dedicated teams who responded to these tragic incidents, working long hours under difficult circumstances”.

Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman, Mr Samson Nhanhanga also expressed his condolences to the grieving families on behalf of the organisation.

He said ZPTO was saddened by the loss of lives of the passengers.

The organisation has dispatched a team to South Africa to help the victims and bereaved families with the necessary compassionate assistance.

“We mourn with the grieved families who lost mostly their breadwinners and as an association, we have dispatched a team of people to South Africa who are helping the police to make sure that the injured get medical assistance,” said Mr Nhanhanga.

“We are also in constant touch with the bereaved families in consoling them and making sure all the necessary paperwork is done.

“The association will also continue to update Zimbabweans on any development. At the same time, we continue to urge our crews to be responsible and obey the rules of the road all the time to save lives.” Chromicle