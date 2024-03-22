BOY (11) KILLS SISTER

Police in Mutoko are investigating a murder case involving an 11-year-old juvenile who attacked his sister with a log, killing her instantly.
The deceased was aged 1 year and 9 months. The incident
occurred in Mutoko this week.
Allegations are that the infant was left by her mother in
the custody of the juvenile and other siblings.
It is alleged that while he was playing with his siblings
in one of the rooms, he suddenly bolted out, grabbed a log and charged towards
where his sister was playing, and assaulted her before she fell.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident in a statement.
The suspect allegedly struck his sister on the upper
abdomen, neck and back several times using the log until the victim struggled
to breath.
“Upon realising that the deceased’s condition was worsening
the suspect carried the now deceased to a nearby road looking for assistance.
Allegations are that other villagers came and discovered that there were no
longer signs of life. A report was made at ZRP Mutoko who attended the scene
and took the toddler to Murehwa District Hospital where she was confirmed
dead,” Insp Chazovachiyi said.
The body now awaits a post-mortem while investigations are
in progress. Herald
