TEEN RAPES COUSIN, CHOPS BODY INTO PIECES

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Siamputeni Village 44, Chishizya area under Chief Sinamagonde in Binga, Matabeleland North Province who is alleged to have raped his 17-year-old cousin before brutally chopping her body into pieces has been declared mentally fit to stand trial.

The teenager, whose identity is being withheld for legal reasons, has been deemed fit to stand trial at Hwange magistrates’ court. The decision comes after two mental health evaluations were conducted by doctors, in accordance with the Mental Health Act.

The boy’s alleged actions left his community in shock when after allegedly raping his cousin, he went on to chop her head and left limb with an axe before removing pieces of flesh with a knife from her back, right thigh, and abdomen, leaving the intestines exposed.

After the brutal attack, he allegedly pulled the dismembered body to the edge of a maize field where he dumped it. In his warned and cautioned statement to the police, the teenager admitted to the murder, claiming he committed it after the girl threatened to report him to her mother for alleged sexual abuse.

The boy confessed under interrogation to raping his cousin after watching pornography. He additionally claimed that he murdered his cousin because some people in Kwekwe, promised him money in exchange for a human head and leg.

The gory details emerged when the boy recently appeared before Binga resident magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu facing two counts of rape and one of murder. He was remanded in custody pending mental evaluation.

Circumstances are that on 26 February around midday, the boy and her cousin were at their homestead. The accused was watching videos on his mobile phone while sleeping in one of the bedrooms, and the now-deceased was also sleeping on the veranda.

The court heard that the two had a misunderstanding over a phone, which resulted in the accused smashing the deceased’s cell phone. Following the altercation, the girl went to sleep in the house. The accused, who had been reportedly watching pornographic videos, subsequently followed and grabbed her before ripping off her clothes and then raped her.

After being sexually abused the deceased went to sleep on the veranda and told the accused person that she intended to report the matter to her mother. In a fit of rage, the accused person took an axe and allegedly struck the deceased once on the neck thereby killing her instantly, and thereafter he chopped off her head and left lower limb using the axe.

He subsequently took a knife and cut off a piece of flesh from the deceased’s back, right thigh and removed a piece of flesh from the abdomen leaving intestines protruding.

The court was further told that the accused took the head and left leg, placing them approximately 10 metres from the body. He then discarded the flesh into the edge of the maize field. The accused took the knife and washed it before leaving it on the veranda. He then left. He was arrested while attempting to cross nearby Chizarira National Park. B Metro