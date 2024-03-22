TEEN RAPES COUSIN, CHOPS BODY INTO PIECES

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Siamputeni Village 44, Chishizya area under Chief Sinamagonde in Binga, Matabeleland North Province who is alleged to have raped his 17-year-old cousin before brutally chopping her body into pieces has been declared mentally fit to stand trial.
The teenager, whose identity is being withheld for legal
reasons, has been deemed fit to stand trial at Hwange magistrates’ court. The
decision comes after two mental health evaluations were conducted by doctors,
in accordance with the Mental Health Act.
The boy’s alleged actions left his community in shock when
after allegedly raping his cousin, he went on to chop her head and left limb
with an axe before removing pieces of flesh with a knife from her back, right
thigh, and abdomen, leaving the intestines exposed.
After the brutal attack, he allegedly pulled the
dismembered body to the edge of a maize field where he dumped it. In his warned
and cautioned statement to the police, the teenager admitted to the murder,
claiming he committed it after the girl threatened to report him to her mother
for alleged sexual abuse.
The boy confessed under interrogation to raping his cousin
after watching pornography. He additionally claimed that he murdered his cousin
because some people in Kwekwe, promised him money in exchange for a human head
and leg.
The gory details emerged when the boy recently appeared
before Binga resident magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu facing two counts of rape and
one of murder. He was remanded in custody pending mental evaluation.
Circumstances are that on 26 February around midday, the
boy and her cousin were at their homestead. The accused was watching videos on
his mobile phone while sleeping in one of the bedrooms, and the now-deceased
was also sleeping on the veranda.
The court heard that the two had a misunderstanding over a
phone, which resulted in the accused smashing the deceased’s cell phone.
Following the altercation, the girl went to sleep in the house. The accused,
who had been reportedly watching pornographic videos, subsequently followed and
grabbed her before ripping off her clothes and then raped her.
After being sexually abused the deceased went to sleep on
the veranda and told the accused person that she intended to report the matter
to her mother. In a fit of rage, the accused person took an axe and allegedly
struck the deceased once on the neck thereby killing her instantly, and
thereafter he chopped off her head and left lower limb using the axe.
He subsequently took a knife and cut off a piece of flesh
from the deceased’s back, right thigh and removed a piece of flesh from the
abdomen leaving intestines protruding.
The court was further told that the accused took the head
and left leg, placing them approximately 10 metres from the body. He then
discarded the flesh into the edge of the maize field. The accused took the
knife and washed it before leaving it on the veranda. He then left. He was
arrested while attempting to cross nearby Chizarira National Park. B Metro
