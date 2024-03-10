NUST PROF COLLAPSES, DIES

RENOWNED researcher and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturer, Professor George Shava has died.
He was 59.
Prof Shava succumbed to heart disease on Saturday at his
home in Bulawayo.
He was one of the few full professors at Nust who was
instrumental in crafting policies around the training of high school teachers
and implementing Education 5.0.
In an interview yesterday at their family home at Lot 1,
Beuna Vista, his widow, Mrs Nosizo Shava described her late husband as a loving
person who was passionate about academic issues. “We are saddened by the loss
of our father, friend and grandfather who was so full of life. He was diagnosed
with a heart condition in 2016 and has been on medication since then,” she
said.
“On Saturday after supper, he just collapsed and when we
got to the hospital we received the bad news. He will be greatly missed by his
family, friends and the church.”
Mrs Shava said a service will be held today at their home
at 12 midday before the family leaves for Mberengwa where Prof Shava will be
buried tomorrow.
Prof Shava joined Nust in 2011 as a lecturer and was
promoted to senior lecturer, then associate professor and eventually a full
professor.
Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Thabani
Mpofu said Prof Shava was an academic and mentor par excellence.
“He supervised several PhD students locally and regionally,
and these include students from Zimbabwe Open University, the North West
University in South Africa, the University of Namibia and Nust,” he said.
“He was supervising three students at Nust currently and he
externally supervised 17 PhD students from local and regional universities
including the Tshwane University, University in Limpopo Northwest University in
South Africa and some were from the University of Namibia.”
Mr Mpofu said Prof Shava was a well-published scholar with
close to 60 publications.
“We have lost a researcher and academic and we are poorer
as Nust as he was an expert in technical engineering training and education
which is key to implementing Education 5.0,” he said.
He said Prof Shava was an expert in terms of training high
school teachers. He was involved in training academics for the teacher
programme.
“Prof Shava mentored many academics and was always willing
to work with anyone. On behalf of the council chairperson, the Vice Chancellor,
and the Nust family we would like to send our condolences to Mrs Shava, her
family and friends,” said Mr Mpofu.
“We are at a loss of words and we will cherish the hard
work that Prof Shava put in for our academic institution.”
Nust Dean of Science and Technology Education Professor
Lwazi Sibanda said the faculty has lost one of its renowned and decorated
researchers.
“He was a kind and dedicated colleague mentoring many
students and even colleagues without complaining. He had an undying passion for
research and encouraged all his students to publish their articles,” she said.
“He also contributed a lot to research and was also
involved in running our yearly conference as a faculty, something which will be
missed now that he is gone.” Chronicle
