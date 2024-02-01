TWO SECURITY GUARDS KILLED BY ROBBERS

TWO security guards have been killed, the first in Lalapanzi on Monday by a gang of six robbers who went on to steal a 303 Lee Enfield rifle, 2,5 tonnes of gold ore and mining equipment while on Tuesday a second guard was killed at an Econet booster station in Masvingo city for reasons unknown.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“Police in Lalapanzi are investigating a case of murder and robbery which occurred on January 29, 2024, in the Mandindindi area in which Robert Baradzi aged 38 died.

“Six unknown male suspects shot the victim who was a security guard at a mine with an unknown type of firearm before stealing a 303 rifle, 2,5 tonnes of gold ore, a jack-hammer, 1,5 horsepower submissive pump, ltel P3 cellphone and let P38 cellphone all valued at US$2 640,” he said.

In Masvingo, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder of Hanisi Hamandishe (34) on Tuesday.

The victim, who was a security guard on duty at an Econet Wireless booster in Mucheke, Masvingo, was assaulted by an unknown suspect with an unknown sharp object indiscriminately on January 29.

“Hamandishe was later found lying unconscious in a pool of blood before he was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he died on admission.

“Anyone with information that might assist police with investigations should contact any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of Stanley Mahachi (22) who was wanted in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Zvishavane on January 25, 2024, in which the suspect struck his wife, Dadirai Mudarikwa (39), with a spade on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. Herald