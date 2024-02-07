TWO CATTLE RUSTLERS NABBED WITH 19 CATTLE

Two cattle rustling suspects were intercepted near Bulawayo yesterday morning transporting 19 head of cattle which were reportedly stolen from Insiza District.

Euphoric scenes gripped the Bulawayo Central Police Station in the morning as members jostled to catch a glimpse of the two suspected cattle rustlers and the truck that was parked in front of the station with cattle.

Residents waited patiently while jeering obscenities directed at the suspects outside the station.

Some took selfies, while some recorded real-time videos to share news of the development with family and friends across the country and beyond. Detectives who were transporting the two suspects in a police vehicle were swarmed by residents who forced their way to take pictures.

Members of the public only scattered shortly after 9:30AM after police transferred the suspects and the truck with cattle to a different station.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Edmore Bhibhi (49) and Farai Pambukani (28) both from Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb and attributed their capture to a tip-off by an alert Insiza Rural District Council worker.

The police intercepted and arrested the duo in the wee hours of Wednesday after they tried to use the cover of night to illegally transport a herd of 19 cattle with an estimated value of US$7 600 to a yet-to-be-established destination.

According to police, the council employee, (name supplied) had just knocked off late from work on Tuesday evening and had suspicions over a lingering truck loaded with cattle that made him confront the suspects.

“His attention was drawn to a truckload of cattle and he decided to investigate its business in the area. He questioned the two and asked them to produce documents to prove they were legally transporting cattle but they told him that they would produce the documents to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

“Thereafter, the man decided to call the police after the two refused to co-operate and drove off. He then decided to follow them, all the while trying to call the police in Fort Rixon to intercept them.”

He said when Bhibhi and Pambukani realised they were being trailed, they went off road in a bid to avoid encountering police along the Bulawayo-Harare tollgate.

“While in pursuit, the worker decided to call the police in Bulawayo who then reacted swiftly and intercepted the truck, leading to their capture,” said Insp Ncube.

“Upon being interrogated police discovered the vehicle had 19 head of cattle, 13 cows and six oxen.”

He commended the alert members of the public and close co-operation with the police in thwarting stock theft saying Bulawayo will never be an open market and haven for stolen cattle. Chronicle