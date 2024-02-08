ZIMSEC TRANSPORTERS : WE HAVE NOT BEEN PAID FIVE MONTHS LATER

OWNERS of vehicles hired to transport the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2023 examination papers are still to paid, five months after they rendered their services, it emerged this week.
The vehicles were hired through government’s Central
Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) at a rate of US$152 per day, to
deliver examination papers for Grade Seven, Ordinary and Advanced levels to
various centres across Zimbabwe.
This was after Zimsec introduced a new exam delivery
strategy to ensure the safety of question papers and curb leaking of
examinations.
Zimsec has already released all the results for the 2023
academic year.
Vehicle owners, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
they rendered services for up to 30 days but were informed that CMED had not
received the funds from Zimsec to pay them.
This is despite CMED having promised to pay for the
services at the end of the examination sittings, according to a contract signed
between the two parties, seen by NewsDay.
The amounts due, someclose to US$4 000, were to be paid in
local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.
“CMED shall pay the hire fee in respect of the vehicle(s)
either at the end of the programme or monthly into bank accounts supplied
herein within a reasonable time frame. (A 30% withholding tax charge will be
deducted from all payments due to the contractor unless a valid tax clearance
certificate is availed).
“In the event that the service rendered by the contractor's
vehicle or driver is found to be unsatisfactory, CMED shall have the right to
terminate the contract in whole or part in terms hereof,” read part of the
contract.
Contacted for comment, Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette
Dlamini said CMED received the funds and “would continue to receive the funds”
as there was a continuous business partnership between the parastatals.
“How or who they pay after we have remitted is not under
Zimsec's purview. CMED and Zimsec are parastatals which are engaged in ongoing
business partnerships.”
CMED spokesperson Tarisai Muzorori said Zimsec paid part of
the service providers’ dues while some were yet to receive theirs.
“We have a solid working relationship with our support
services and all our operations are done transparently. Every business
agreement we enter into with our stakeholders is bound by a contractual
agreement that we honour to the satisfaction of parties involved.
“We have a good working relationship with Zimsec and any
other State enterprise through our reputable and unmatched quality service
provision.
“CMED has received part payment for the service rendered to
Zimsec. However, the money was disbursed to the support service providers in
accordance to the portion received.”
Muzorori said they were engaging Zimsec regarding payment
of the balance.
“We promise our support service providers to settle our
obligation at the earliest possible time once we receive the final payment.”
Newsday
