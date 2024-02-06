TEACHER FAILS TO SEND CHILD TO SCHOOL

A MUREHWA-BASED teacher was yesterday dragged to court for failing to send his seven-year-old child to school, with his estranged wife demanding maintenance.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam.

Felistas Darangwa told the court that she was tired of fending for her minor child with Lincoln Munengererwa on her own, while claiming US$200 from her ex-husband.

Munengererwa, however, said he could only afford to pay US$50 because he had other responsibilities which he was failing to meet as a civil servant.

He also claimed to be saving money for lobola.

He accused Darangwa of enrolling the child at a private school which costs about US$900, pleading with the court to educate his ex-wife on how to conduct herself professionally.

He asked the court to stop Darangwa from storming his workplace with her politically-affiliated boyfriends.

Narotam ordered Munengererwa to pay US$80 for the upkeep of his minor child. Newsday