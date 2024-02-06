CCC FACTIONS WOO CHAMISA

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) rival factions are in fierce fights over engaging former leader Nelson Chamisa, who has spurned their overtures to return to the opposition party.
NewsDay is reliably informed that party members from both
factions are threatening and blackmailing each other while name dropping as the
battle to control the opposition party rages on.e other to Chamisa and led by
party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, are claiming to be engaging the former leader to lure him back to the
reins at the CCC.
Chamisa stepped down from the CCC presidency after losing
control of the party to Tshabangu, who went on a spree to recall party
legislators and councillors.
Following Chamisa’s resignation, some party bigwigs believed to be aligned to Tshabangu have
since reclaimed their positions in the MDC 2019 structures, in which Tendai
Biti, Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi-Kore were vice-presidents.
Charlton Hwende was elected the secretary-general at the
2019 congress.
Biti told NRTV last week that he was vice-president of the
CCC.
Ncube reportedly chaired a meeting for Tshabangu’s faction,
which resolved to revert to the MDC 2019 structures, while Karenyi-Kore was
appointed leader of the same faction.
Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hwende claimed
that he spoke to Chamisa for two hours on Tuesday last week over his
resignation, adding that the former CCC leader was adamant about not re-joining
the opposition party.
“On Tuesday, I had a 2-hr conversation with president
@nelsonchamisa and we discussed his resignation statement. He is clear that he
will never return to the CCC and he will make an announcement on his next move
in the near future. I agree with his decision.
“Tomorrow, I will begin series of consultations with the
people of Kuwadzana East so that I can be guided on the next move. President
Chamisa remains our best foot forward to bring change in this country,” Hwende
said.
Repeated efforts to get a comment from Hwende were in vain
as he was not picking calls.
But Mkwananzi rubbished Hwende’s claims in an interview
with NewsDay this week.
“Those who say they are talking to president Chamisa are
lying. Hwende is lying, he never spoke to the president. They just want to incorporate advocate
Chamisa to legitimise their alliance with Zanu PF because they fear the
masses,” he said.
“As for us, we are going to defend the gains of the
democratic struggle and the face of the democratic struggle which is Nelson
Chamisa.
“He is the rightful leader of the democratic movement in
Zimbabwe and we will ensure that he remains a leader until we achieve a new
Great Zimbabwe.”
Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu, who was appointed
deputy spokesperson of the CCC aligned to Tshabangu, told NewsDay in an
interview that engagements with Chamisa were underway.
“We are engaging president Chamisa so that he comes back
and leads us. But we noted that we can’t go to him all of us. We have set a
committee which is led by Senator [Jameson] Timba to play the intermediary
role.
“We are yet to get a feedback from them on what the
president says. There are so many who are capable of taking the reins of the
CCC, but at the moment, we believe in advocate Chamisa,” he said.
Matewu, however, dismissed Tshabangu’s claims, adding that
he did not know him.
Timba distanced himself from Matewu’s claims.
“I stand by the resolution of the citizens national
assembly, which sat early this (last) week. Any other claims outside the
resolutions, those who are raising them should answer your queries,” he said.
The citizens national assembly appointed Timba as the chair and chief
administrator of a 10-member committee to oversee the affairs of the party in
the interim. Newsday
