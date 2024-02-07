skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 7 February 2024
SIKHALA CONVICTED
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHY ED SACKED MUTSVANGWA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa wielded the axe on War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa following questions about the Zanu PF spokesper...
ED FIRES MUTSVANGWA
CHAMISA MOB AFTER COLTART STATEMENT
CHAMISA VISITS SIKHALA, TALKS GOD
Nelson Chamisa who quit as leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change says God will guide him to the next level of his politi...
WHY I VISITED BYO PROPHET : SIKHALA
FORMER Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala yesterday visited Prophet Blessing Chiza of Eagle Life Church in Bulawayo to pay homage to the ch...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment