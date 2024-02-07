KILLER ZIMBA WHO FLED SA NABBED IN CHITUNGWIZA

A ZIMBABWEAN, who was staying in South Africa before he fled the country after killing his girlfriend in cold blood on Christmas Day over a text message, has finally been nabbed.

He was arrested in Chitungwiza and appeared in court yesterday.

Allegations are that the suspect, Tendai Kugotsi, was staying with his girlfriend, Maivenia Mudenda, in Sasolburg, South Africa.

Their lobola plans were at an advanced stage.

On Christmas Day, the couple allegedly had an altercation after Mudenda received a message from her former workmate which read ‘I LOVE YOU.’

During the altercation, Kugotsi allegedly stabbed his girlfriend with a kitchen knife on her left shoulder and sat on top of her and strangled her.

Kugotsi spent the night with the corpse in his house then fled to Zimbabwe the next day and hid in Chitungwiza.

Detectives from CID Homicide received a tip off that he was hiding in Chitungwiza where they hunted him down and arrested him.

Kugotsi appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to February 20, pending investigations.

Meanwhile, Simon Manhango 33, also appeared in the same court charged with murder.

The court heard that on December 26, the now deceased Regis Mbayago was drinking with his friends at a shebeen in Mbare.

Mbayago and Manhango had an altercation.

Manhango allegedly then stabbed Mbayago under his right arm and ran away.

Mbayago sustained a deep cut and was assisted by Vimbai Makaita Sibanda, and others, who tried to stop the bleeding.

He succumbed to the injuries and died.

Manhango was remanded in custody to February 20.

Rufaro Chonzi appeared for the State. H Metro