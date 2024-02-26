SAKUPWANYA : I AM NOT INSANE

BUSINESSMAN and Mabvuku legislator Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya has scoffed at rumours circulating on social media that he has gone insane.

He laughed off these rumours and mocked those sharing them, saying they must be taking drugs. Sakupwanya insisted that he is normal and healthy, and that those spreading false information should find better things to do with their time.

“I heard rumours that I am losing my mind. Ndekupi kwamakawona munhu anopenga achitamba slug. It is those people who have nothing to do and are abusing drugs who have the time to spread rumours like this.

“Zvagara kuti manyepo anokurumidza kufamba. People should find jobs and let me live my life in peace, as you can see I am very much normal, and nothing is wrong with me.

“I will take this opportunity to make sure that Mabvuku community will be a better place for the youths,” he said. H Metro