MARRIED WOMAN'S KIDS ARE MINE : MADZIBABA

A 37-year-old self-styled prophet claims that he is the father of two children with a married woman in a complex situation involving allegations of adultery and paternity fraud.

Madzibaba Kachara Katesi is adamant that he is the father of Abigail Wiro’s two youngest children aged eight and four years.

Abigail is married to Dominic Gwaze (41) of Glenwood in Harare.

Madzibaba Kachara accused Dominic of hiding Abigail and the two children from him.

Madzibaba Kachara told H-Metro that Dominic had abandoned his wife and that she had an affair with him while her husband was in South Africa.

He also claims he paid lobola for Abigail, and that the two girls he fathered look like him and he was shocked that Dominic is claiming them as his own.

Madzibaba Kachara said he first met Abigail when he went to pray for her ailing mother.

“Ndakadanana naAbigail mazuva andainamatira amai vake ipapo murume wake akanga aenda kuSouth Africa,” said Madzibaba Kachara.

“Dominic had two boys when he left Abigail and God blessed me with two girls, and these are the girls Dominic is claiming as his.

“The children look like me, havabvunzwe.

“I paid lobola for Abigail, but Dominic returned from South Africa to steal my wife and my two daughters aged eight and four.

“Akatovaviga vana vangu saka ndirikutoshaiwa hope kuti vana vangu vapenyu here.

“I lodged a police report against him and Dominic was called and lied about my family’s whereabouts.

“My wife’s mobile phone is not reachable and my in-laws are not aware of her whereabouts,” said Madzibaba Kachara.

Dominic denied Madzibaba’s claims, saying that all the four children are from his marriage to Abigail, while acknowledging that Madzibaba seduced his wife while he was in South Africa.

“Madzibaba Kachara seduced my wife while I was in South Africa,” said Dominic.

“I returned several times and my wife told me that she was not going to have other children with another man.

“I have four children with Abigail aged 18, 13, eight and four.

“Hapana wake apa, vese ndevangu uye mudzimai wangu ndakatomuendesa kumusha kwake kuti ambonogarako nekuti Madzibaba varikumushungurudza.”

Dominic said the situation is complicated by the fact that birth certificates have not been acquired for the two children that Madzibaba is claiming as his.

“I am yet to acquire birth certificates for the two children in question, but Madzibaba is making false claims that he has already acquired birth certificates for them.

“He reported me to the police that I am hiding his children and wife from him.

“My in-laws reasoned with Madzibaba over the matter and I am sure he has calmed down now,” said Dominic.

Abigail is believed to be in Mt Darwin and could not be reached for comment. H Metro