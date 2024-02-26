MARRIED WOMAN'S KIDS ARE MINE : MADZIBABA

A 37-year-old self-styled prophet claims that he is the father of two children with a married woman in a complex situation involving allegations of adultery and paternity fraud.
Madzibaba Kachara Katesi is adamant that he is the father
of Abigail Wiro’s two youngest children aged eight and four years.
Abigail is married to Dominic Gwaze (41) of Glenwood in
Harare.
Madzibaba Kachara accused Dominic of hiding Abigail and the
two children from him.
Madzibaba Kachara told H-Metro that Dominic had abandoned
his wife and that she had an affair with him while her husband was in South
Africa.
He also claims he paid lobola for Abigail, and that the two
girls he fathered look like him and he was shocked that Dominic is claiming
them as his own.
Madzibaba Kachara said he first met Abigail when he went to
pray for her ailing mother.
“Ndakadanana naAbigail mazuva andainamatira amai vake ipapo
murume wake akanga aenda kuSouth Africa,” said Madzibaba Kachara.
“Dominic had two boys when he left Abigail and God blessed
me with two girls, and these are the girls Dominic is claiming as his.
“The children look like me, havabvunzwe.
“I paid lobola for Abigail, but Dominic returned from South
Africa to steal my wife and my two daughters aged eight and four.
“Akatovaviga vana vangu saka ndirikutoshaiwa hope kuti vana
vangu vapenyu here.
“I lodged a police report against him and Dominic was
called and lied about my family’s whereabouts.
“My wife’s mobile phone is not reachable and my in-laws are
not aware of her whereabouts,” said Madzibaba Kachara.
Dominic denied Madzibaba’s claims, saying that all the four
children are from his marriage to Abigail, while acknowledging that Madzibaba
seduced his wife while he was in South Africa.
“Madzibaba Kachara seduced my wife while I was in South
Africa,” said Dominic.
“I returned several times and my wife told me that she was
not going to have other children with another man.
“I have four children with Abigail aged 18, 13, eight and
four.
“Hapana wake apa, vese ndevangu uye mudzimai wangu
ndakatomuendesa kumusha kwake kuti ambonogarako nekuti Madzibaba
varikumushungurudza.”
Dominic said the situation is complicated by the fact that
birth certificates have not been acquired for the two children that Madzibaba
is claiming as his.
“I am yet to acquire birth certificates for the two
children in question, but Madzibaba is making false claims that he has already
acquired birth certificates for them.
“He reported me to the police that I am hiding his children
and wife from him.
“My in-laws reasoned with Madzibaba over the matter and I
am sure he has calmed down now,” said Dominic.
Abigail is believed to be in Mt Darwin and could not be
reached for comment. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment