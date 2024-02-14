OSTALLOS, CHIBAYA UNDER FIRE

DAGGERS are out for former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s trusted envoys, Gift Siziba and Amos Chibaya, who have emerged as the face of his yet to be launched party.

Chamisa stepped down from the CCC leadership last month arguing that Zanu PF had infiltrated the party through its proxies such as self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Chamisa has left his supporters guessing on his next move.

However, former legislators Chibaya and Siziba have been on a whirlwind tour of the provinces updating the party’s grassroots supporters on Chamisa’s impending political movement which will have blue as its colour.

The move has, however, irked several sitting and recalled CCC legislators who feel they have not been consulted by Chamisa on the way forward.

NewsDay is reliably informed that senior opposition figures are also not pleased that the duo is holding provincial meetings pushing for a new movement without their knowledge.

Former Seke legislator Willard Madzimbamuto who was recalled by Tshabangu took to X to expresshis frustration.

“No genuine movement begins in such an ambiguous way with only two people,” he said.

“Such conduct casts negative aspersions at Nelson Chamisa as being dictatorial on things that he does not know.”

CCC’s Wedza South losing candidate Valentine Zinhumwe said there was need to be honest when creating a new movement.

“The first part in building the new movement is us being honest to each other and accommodating diverse views. Zimbabweans want change. We cannot afford doing the same things and expect different results,” he posted on X.

Chibaya, the former CCC interim organising secretary, told NewsDay that he was simply carrying out his mandate as the organiser.

“There is what is called the organising committee. It is chaired by me and has numerous departments which are elections, communications, youth and women,” Chibaya said.

“Wherever I am going, l am going with the committee which is known by everyone. I am the organiser and the head organising bureau.”

Chamisa refused to speak on the matter but assured his supporters that he will soon announce the way forward.

“The answer is coming and it’s a huge one. We will all be happy. It's a national answer, a generational answer; it will answer to all including those in Zanu PF,” Chamisa said on Monday.

“Everything else is just noise. Zimbabweans must be of good cheer knowing that their answer is coming. #Godisinit.”

However, political commentators yesterday said Chamisa should be open and provide direction to his supporters who are waiting anxiously for his next move.

Political analyst Fanuel Kaseke said Chamisa was employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support.

“In all honesty, whatever they are creating is just in the same fashion as the CCC and this delay gives him ample time to access his loyalists within the political fraternity,” he said.

“He doesn’t want those he is running away from to follow him; he is waiting for them to form their own.”

Another political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said Chamisa was weighing his options before making a definitive announcement.

“Whatever his next move is as the most popular politician in Zimbabwe, the biggest lessons he has to factor in are needed to run an institution with internal democracy, policies, structures, ideology and a constitution (sic),” he said.

Political analyst Kudakwashe Munemo said Chamisa may have already made an announcement within his inner circle.

“It appears he has already announced to a select few in his inner circle and not to the masses yet. The delay is likely aimed at assessing the behaviour and response of his colleagues,” he said. Newsday