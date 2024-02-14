SA SCHOOL TARGETED FOR TEACHING SHONA

SOUTH Africa’s opposition Patriotic Alliance (PA) party is now targeting schools suspected of enrolling Zimbabweans in its ongoing fight against locals based in that country amid fears this could stoke xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Indications are that PA is raising anti-Zimbabwean
immigrant sentiment in its wider campaign in the lead up to that country’s
elections set for this year.
PA attracted controversy recently when it deployed its
leadership to patrol the Beitbridge Border Post to
allegedly target suspected illegal border jumpers.
In recent news report, the PA said it wanted an audit of
all permits of Zimbabwean nationals, residence documents, job visas and asylum
seekers, starting in 1994 and ending in 2024.
In their latest stunt, PA members led by their deputy
president Kenny Kunene stormed Esikhisini School in Pretoria to demonstrate
against the enrolment of Zimbabweans at the school.
The PA also said it was against the election of a
Zimbabwean into that school parents’ association.
Posting on X, Kunene, who is campaigning for the Gauteng
province premiership, confirmed visiting the school to protest the enrolment of
Zimbabwean learners.
“Today we went to Esikhisini Primary School to make sure
that Shona is not taught at that school, and we also made a call for the
chairperson of SGB (School Governing Body) who is a Zimbabwean to be removed.
Indeed, some children are from Zimbabwe and they must be replaced by SA
children,” he said.
Kunene’s February 12 X post attracted 238 reposts from 232
100 viewers as of yesterday.
In an interview with the South African Broadcasting
Corporation (SABC) yesterday, Kunene and his followers said they were made to
believe the school had an enrolment of 60 Zimbabweans, denying A nationals
places.
Kunene also said they had information of the unnamed SGB
chairperson, who was orchestrating moves to have Shona taught at the public
school.
“We met with the principal of the school who said the
percentages are wrong and we are coming to investigate,” Kunene said on SABC.
He said the principal, one Nkabinde, confirmed that the SGB
chairperson was indeed Zimbabwean but dismissed allegations that his school
made an application to teach Shona.
“We have heard it is the SGB chairperson orchestrating for
the teaching of Shona and the department of education is entertaining this
nonsense,” Kunene said.
Confident that he will win Gauteng premiership, Kunene, a
former teacher, convict, businessman-turned-politician, said he would approach
education offices to express his displeasure against enrolling Zimbabwean
learners.
Kunene said if ever he assumed premiership, all schools
would be discouraged from enrolling foreign nationals.
Kunene’s past is not all rosy.
He got involved in student politics in the 1980s and at the
age of 15 he was imprisoned for 6 months due to his role in student uprising
and protests in Free State. Born October 21, 1970, Kunene is a businessman,
politician, motivational speaker, teacher, activist and former convict.
After his prison stint, Kunene became a motivational
speaker and active in local politics. Newsday
