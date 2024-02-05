MZEMBI : MUTSVANGWA IS UNGOVERNABLE

So many theories are being thrown around as to what may have led to Cde Chris Mutsvangwa ' s abrupt dismissal byPresident Mnangagwa. I proffer my own based on what led to his dismissal by Mugabe in 2016.
It's simply that Chris is ungovernable and does not submit
to the authority of anyone let alone the collectivity of Cabinet and the
President . He is an all knowing man of many words who does not know when to
mute himself.
On several occasions
inside Cabinet in 2016 , he would take on Mugabe to an embarrassing point where
Mnangagwa himself then Vice President
would be the only one able to silence him with the strongest rebuke and I quote his bellow ;
" Chris , Chris
I said shut up , shut up Chris, i am your Commander Chris I order you to shut
up! "
At this point Chris would pack his Cabinet file and leave
in a huff !
Mugabe believed in the superiority of ideas and would allow exhaustive debate on any item, but our brother Chris knowing it all , would roughshod over everyone at which point Mugabe would come in to exercise his authority as Chairman to restore order & decorum and the Minister of War Veterans would refuse to recognise that authority.
Disagreements were mainly around the agency
he seemed to carry over Chinese Investments which would often blind his judgement. Our Cabinet team
had strong characters who could
withstand and fight back , I wonder
though whether the current pedigree of
Ministers can withstand his bullish behaviour without seeking the protection of
Mnangagwa , which may be the case here . Mnangagwa himself left him out of his Cabinet line up in 2018 because he was
minding this disharmony he would bring in his new team. He instead appointed him Special
Advisor but even this would not cut . It was a gamble from the very beginning bringing him back into
Cabinet .
Exploiting his parallel
authority of ZANUPF_Official Party Spokesman his last Press Conference last
week was an intrusion into other
Ministerial mandates and may have actually became his proverbial Waterloo.
Going further to declare his ambition in his soliloquy he sealed his fate on
that day !
With his highly opinionated acerbic style of delivery clearly misrepresenting the
collective he has been responsible for even how some of us have not found each
other with our former Party .
No wonder across the
board his dismissal has been popularly
received and secretly celebrated inside Zanu PF ranks and Government . I hope
at personal level he has time for reflection on many things before his next
move . He still is Party Spokesman ZANUPF_Official and may keep it but clearly
many are watching whether he will
continue weaponising it against perceived and imagined enemies . He was writing on X
