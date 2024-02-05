I'M READY TO LEAD ZIM, NOT A PARTY, SAYS CHAMISA

Nelson Chamisa says that he is forming a unique political movement, which he described as a new door that has never been used.
“It is a beautiful
answer to all our challenges. It is a new way of doing things — what has not
been seen or done before. It’s a new door.
“A door that has never been used. I am ready to lead
Zimbabwe and not a party. Zimbabwe needs a leader, a unifying leader, not a
party leader.
“Since 1980, the office of prudency of this country has
been occupied by a party leader instead of a national leader,” he told The
Standard.
Chamisa yesterday launched a mobilisation drive for his new
political movement that he says will be unveiled soon.
Chamisa loyalists led by former legislators Amos Chibaya
and Gift Ostallos Siziba yesterday addressed supporters in Mutare during the
inaugural mobilisation programme for the new political movement.
Other senior opposition figures who attended the meeting
include former lawmakers Regai Tsunga and David Chimhini.
Chikanga legislator Lynette Karenyi-Kore also attended the
meeting.
Siziba told NewsDay in an interview yesterday that CCC was
a “thing of the past” to Chamisa and his supporters.
“We had a provincial meeting in Mutare which was attended
by democrats from different spheres. We are setting the tone. We are giving
people the new message of hope and the new Zimbabwe vision under president
Chamisa.
“We need to continue to state the case of democracy in the
face of a pure authoritarian consolidation. The democratic movement is under
attack, but we need to continue to state the message that there must be a
democratic change in this country despite the assault. We emphasise that Nelson
Chamisa is the legitimate leader of the alternative,” Siziba said.
A rival faction has been making attempts to lure Chamisa to
rejoin the party, but he has declined.
Siziba said the pro-Chamisa campaigners would be holding
similar meetings in all provinces with Masvingo being the next port of call.
“We are now building the new (sic) from the rubble. The
remnants of the struggle, we are building from there. When Hiroshima falls
there are rubbles that remain.
“CCC is no longer the vehicle for the future. The
grassroots are clear. They are rallying behind Nelson Chamisa. They reaffirmed
the social contract between them and their leader.
“The grassroots were also clear that even if the MPs whom
they voted for remain in CCC, they will go with Chamisa.”
