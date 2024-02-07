MAN WHO STABBED COP TO DEATH ARRESTED

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Chegutu on allegations of killing and robbing a policeman of his cellphone over the weekend.
Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika allegedly stabbed Elisha Munengerwa
(35), with a homemade knife once on the lower left arm before stealing the
cellphone
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“The ZRP reports that Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika aged 20, was
arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westen Shopping
Centre, Chegutu, on January 3, 2024, in which a police officer, Elisha
Munengerwa aged 35, died.
“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a homemade
knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a Techno Camon cellphone and
fleeing from the scene. The victim succumbed to the stab wound,” he said.
On Tuesday, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received
information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person, which led
to the arrest of the suspect.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Police in Ruwa are
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Wellington Musunganyi
and Willard Musunganyi who are being sought in connection with a case of
robbery that occurred at a company along Damba Road, Ruwa, on Tuesday.
The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, who is the
company’s accountant, before stealing US$10 000 and a cellphone.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest police
station. Herald
