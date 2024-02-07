COPS SHOOT THREE ROBBERS DEAD

THREE suspected armed robbers who were terrorising and targeting people keeping large amounts of money in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South province have been killed following a shoot-out with police.

Police identified the suspects as Pride Moyo (29), Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube. They were shot dead during an incident which occurred at Tuli River, Gwanda around mid-day on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Acting on a tip-off, detectives from CID homicide Bulawayo intercepted four armed robbery suspects who were travelling in a green and white Toyota Hiace near Tuli River en route to Freda Mine. On seeing the detectives, the suspects started to fire towards the police officers and a shoot-out ensued. Resultantly, Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube were shot and were taken to Gwanda District Hospital where they died upon admission,” he said.

The detectives managed to recover a revolver 38 SPL with two live rounds, three empty cartridges and two pellet guns from the suspects’ vehicle.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects are linked to two robbery cases and an attempted murder case.

In one of the robbery cases which occurred on June 30 2023 at Insindi Ranch House, the suspects, who were armed with pistols, a hunting knife, knobkerrie and paper spray, attacked two victims before stealing US$7 800 cash, an FN 9mm pistol with a magazine of 13 rounds, a cadix .38 revolver and jewellery valued at US$200. In another robbery case which occurred on January 1, 2024 in Plumtree, the suspects who were armed with firearms attacked a victim before stealing US$74 000, R25 000 and a motor vehicle.

The suspects are also linked to a case of attempted murder which occurred in Cowdray Park on August 1, 2023, where three police officers were injured during a shoot-out.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube who managed to escape from the scene during the shoot-out.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report movements of criminal syndicates to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald