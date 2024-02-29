MAN DIES AFTER QUICKIE WITH TEEN

A 37-year-old man was on Sunday found dead in a bush near Birchenough Bridge after having a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl he had met for the first time at a bus terminus.

Kudakwashe Magaya Mushayi was found lying dead by a passerby after he allegedly died while having a quickie with the teenager.

His body had no visible injuries and all his body parts were intact.

Police have since launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of Mushayi’s death.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka could neither confirm nor deny the incident, saying he was yet to get finer details of what transpired.

However, according to a police memo which The Weekender has in its possession, an informant, Freeman Asima told the police that as he walking along a footpath on his way to his garden on February 25, he discovered the now late Mushayi lying on the ground under a tree.

Asima later came back using the same path at around 6pm and realised that the body was still on the ground with no signs of life.

A police report was made on the same day, and they attended the scene.

Police found Mushayi’s body facing downwards with his grey short lifted halfway.

Preliminary investigations in the matter revealed that on February 25, the now late Mushayi met a 17-year-old girl (name withheld) at Birchenough Bridge.

The teenager was looking for her boyfriend, known as Webster, who had promised to pay her bus fare on a pay forward agreement.

The teenager tried to get in touch with Webster on his mobile number, but he was not reachable.

Stranded, she shared her predicament with the now late Mushayi, a tout at Musharu Bus Terminus in Birchenough Bridge.

It is alleged that Mushayi promised to pay the teenager’s US$3 bus fare for her return journey home in exchange of sex.

The girl allegedly agreed to this.

“The now deceased made arrangements with the girl. ln the afternoon, the two boarded a vehicle and were dropped near Birchenough Bridge Hotel. They went to the bush and became intimate.

“However, during intimacy, the now deceased fell down and became unconscious.

“The teenager tried to offer help with no success. Out of fear, she left the now deceased lying on the ground and returned to Musharu Bus Terminus where she met with Webster,” said the police memo.

Police managed to track down the teenager and she led them to the scene where no foreign objects were found.

The teenager revealed to the police that she got intimate with Mushayi before he collapsed and became unconscious.

A black wallet was on the ground and it contained US$1 and ZWL1 000, while a brown Bazooka radio was placed next to Mushayi’s body. A blue towel was on a tree trunk.

Said a source privy to the matter: “It has been the talk of the area for days. We are still in shock. We really don’t know what led to his death, but we are awaiting for the police to furnish us with more details after their investigations.” Manica Post